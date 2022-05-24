Who made the orginal dishcloth broekie? Clothing brand claims concept was copied





Whose dishcloth broeke are they anyway?

Local clothing brand Braaibroekies claims to be the originators of dishcloth shorts in Mzansi

The company says many "copycats" have emerged since launching the idea last month

A battle is brewing over the intellectual property rights associated with novelty shorts made from checkered kitchen dishcloths in Mzansi.

Last week, entrepreneur Walter Stander (a.k.a Walter the Braai Guy) joined CapeTalk to unveil his new line of shorts made from kitchen cloths.

Order have been streaming in for the popular " Tjoppie" shorts on social media but Stander has been accused of stealing the concept by at least two other business owners.

Image: Walter Stander/Facebook

The Braaibroekies clothing brand, which was launched last month, claims to be the originator of dishcloth shorts in the country.

Braaibroekies are marketed as locally produced shorts made from 100% cotton dishcloths, intended for use when braaing "so you can wipe your hands on your pants, guilt-free."

Braaibroekies co-founder Jason Hardy says he had not come across the concept before creating the Cape Town-based business.

He claims several 'copycats' have emerged since successfully launching the business, with some viral TikTok videos under their belt.

"We are the original, OG, dishcloth shorts Braaibroekie manufacturers," Hardy tells CapeTalk.

Hardy says Braaibroekies has registered the design of their novelty shorts in order to ensure their intellectual property is protected.

"It's not a case of a patent, since something has already been released into the public domain nobody can claim those design rights for conceiving the idea but it can be protected," he explains.

According to Hardy, Braaibroekies is not worried by competitors and alleged "copycats" because their brand is strong and stands out above the rest.

We first released our design to the public on the 17th of April, just over a month ago. And up until that stage, we had never seen anything like it before. Jason Hardy, Co-founder - Braaibroekies

To my knowledge, I had never seen any garment made from the same material, especially not the shorts, that's for sure. Jason Hardy, Co-founder - Braaibroekies

As soon as we came out with the idea, it took South Africa by storm and a lot of copycats were emerging. Jason Hardy, Co-founder - Braaibroekies

Meanwhile, attorney Lebohang Mosala says securing a trademark registration certificate is an important way to prove the true ownership of an idea and to take imitators to task.

Mosala says there's a lot more grey area when it comes to inspiration versus copying in the fashion industry.