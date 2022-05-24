[EXPLAINED] SA exports electricity to our neighbours – but it is a GOOD thing
South Africa exports electricity to other African countries, despite not having enough for itself.
Loadshedding seems a permanent feature of the economy, and voices demanding that Eskom stop selling our scant supplies are growing louder every day.
South Africa exports electricity to Mozambique, Lesotho, Swaziland, Namibia, and Botswana.
When Eskom has a shortage of supply, it suspends all sales to Namibia and Botswana while cutting supplies to the other countries by 10%.
South Africa imports 9000 GW of electricity from Hydroelectrica de Cahora Bassa in Mozambique.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed energy expert Chris Yelland about South Africa’s electricity import and export agreements with other African countries (scroll up to listen).
Yelland explained how the trading of electricity helps South Africa; it does not exacerbate loadshedding.
South Africa is net importer of power from our neighbours... they’re helping us meet our electricity needs… Mozambique… supplies steady, cheaper electricity to South Africa… Lesotho also exports power to us…Chris Yelland, energy expert
… a relatively small quantity of power [exported] and these countries are subjected to load reduction…Chris Yelland, energy expert
The South African Power Pool… when a utility has excess capacity… it bids that electricity… countries with a shortage can buy it… Neighbouring countries trade power… It generates money for South Africa… when we have a surplus… Trading of electricity… does not cause extra loadshedding…Chris Yelland, energy expert
