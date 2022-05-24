Streaming wars? Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously
- More available streaming services offers consumers the power of choice, says Jan Vermeulen
- Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously, unlike some of its competitors
Does one more content streaming service mean just another debit order coming off cash-strapped South Africans bank accounts? Jan Vermeulen chats to Lester Kiewit about whether its worh it.
He says the addition of Disney Plus does give consumers the power of choice.
Despite initial teething problems, Vermeulen found that content search was not as easy to navigate as some of the other platforms.
One big plus, he adds, is Disney Plus allows four users to stream simultaneously. This is a big advantage over its competitors.
Recently DStv came under fire after announcing it was limiting streaming to one device at a time. Then Netflix followed suit, saying it want to end password sharing and limit the number of people using one account.
RELATED: DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March
RELATED: Netflix makes moves to end password sharing
Sports content on the various streaming services is also a hot topic. Vermeulen explains that DStv now has to compete with the international trend for sporting organisations to own and host their own platforms.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148542247_multimedia-streaming-concept-hand-holding-remote-control-tv-screen-with-lot-of-pictures-vod-content-.html?vti=oa6o7or5h7uh1pbhlt-1-1
