Streaming wars? Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously

Today at 15:40
ANC proposes party constitution overhaul to filter out questionable members
Guests
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 15:50
The Water Crisis: Three weeks until Day Zero for Nelson Mandela Bay
Guests
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:05
Sanral cancelled tenders valued at R17.5bn
Guests
Guests
Karam Singh - Executive Director at Corruption Watch
Today at 16:20
Here’s how much sleep you really need for optimal cognition and wellbeing
Guests
Guests
Professor Barbara J Sahakian
Today at 16:33
Dobson's Stormers closing in on best showing in decade
Guests
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:05
More plot claims from Hlophe, as his lawyers fight to appeal ruling that could lead to impeachment
Guests
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 17:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Guests
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 17:45
A mountain bike race like the great KAP sani2c can raise a village and rural education
Guests
Guests
Mark Heywood, Editor at Daily Maverick
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Monkeypox: NICD sends warning to those heading to endemic countries Mandy Wiener speaks to Dr Michelle Groome at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) about the monkeypox outbreak. 24 May 2022 1:44 PM
Caracals remain elusive but 'magical' sightings common on Cape Town's urban edge Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to broadcaster Craig Marais and Gabi Leighton from the Urban Caracal Project. 24 May 2022 1:42 PM
Who made the orginal dishcloth broekie? Clothing brand claims concept was copied Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Braaibroekies co-founder Jason Hardy and attorney Lebohang Mosala. 24 May 2022 12:17 PM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: Is ANC still a contender for power in the Western Cape? At no other point in the last fifteen years has the ANC been so well placed to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance in the p... 23 May 2022 10:26 AM
Winde says Hawks must probe allegations against Western Cape speaker Mnqasela Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 23 May 2022 8:34 AM
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Politics
Accelerating APIs in banking to help grow the African economy Kamanie Naicker and Nick Manterfield unpack Absa’s approach to building a powerful digital ecosystem. 24 May 2022 1:29 PM
Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation? Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase. 24 May 2022 1:10 PM
[EXPLAINED] SA exports electricity to our neighbours – but it is a GOOD thing Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about South Africa’s electricity trading with other African countries. 24 May 2022 11:24 AM
View all Business
Streaming wars? Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously Lester Kiewit and Jan Vermeulen Editor at MyBroadband.co.za compare streaming services on offer. 24 May 2022 3:04 PM
Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening. 24 May 2022 8:48 AM
Delta, United, Virgin Atlantic: demand lifts off for direct flights to Cape Town Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Wesgro air access project manager Paul van den Brink. 24 May 2022 7:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
View all Sport
[ARCHIVES] Jamie Bartlett: I was afforded the luxury of failing many times Respected stage and TV actor Jamie Bartlett has died at the age of 55. We take a look back at one of his last radio interviews wit... 24 May 2022 10:26 AM
From an orphan in DRC to a car guard in SA, Tresor is now Africa's music maestro CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to multi-award-winning African pop music artist Tresor. 22 May 2022 12:04 PM
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
View all Entertainment
New book dives deeper into the ‘’Devilsdorp" killer investigations Mandy's book of the week: "On The Devil's Trail" gives us the detective's perspective of the 2016 Krugersdorp Killers case. 24 May 2022 3:13 PM
Intel aims to expand microchip manufacturing following global microchip shortage Bruce Whitfield meets with Intel's Keyvan Esfarjani to discuss the big future of microchips 23 May 2022 6:07 PM
Coke unveils new UK bottle cap to curb pollution - but not everyone is buying it Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the interne... 23 May 2022 12:20 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
Mediclinic nurse applauds fellow healthcare heroes on International Nurses' Day A special show commemorating International Nurses' Day gave listeners insights into the intricacies of the job that are often over... 19 May 2022 10:42 AM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
View all Africa
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Black people continue to bear the brunt of racism In the wake of the urination incident at University of Stellenbosch, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that we need to understand wha... 23 May 2022 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
SA can learn from EU: How it’s dealing with an extreme, unforeseen energy crisis John Maytham interviews Nick Hedley about an article he wrote for News24. 18 May 2022 3:03 PM
View all Opinion
Streaming wars? Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously

24 May 2022 3:04 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Streaming Platform

Lester Kiewit and Jan Vermeulen Editor at MyBroadband.co.za compare streaming services on offer.
  • More available streaming services offers consumers the power of choice, says Jan Vermeulen
  • Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously, unlike some of its competitors
© pavelmuravev/123rf.com

Does one more content streaming service mean just another debit order coming off cash-strapped South Africans bank accounts? Jan Vermeulen chats to Lester Kiewit about whether its worh it.

He says the addition of Disney Plus does give consumers the power of choice.

Despite initial teething problems, Vermeulen found that content search was not as easy to navigate as some of the other platforms.

One big plus, he adds, is Disney Plus allows four users to stream simultaneously. This is a big advantage over its competitors.

Recently DStv came under fire after announcing it was limiting streaming to one device at a time. Then Netflix followed suit, saying it want to end password sharing and limit the number of people using one account.

RELATED: DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March

RELATED: Netflix makes moves to end password sharing

Sports content on the various streaming services is also a hot topic. Vermeulen explains that DStv now has to compete with the international trend for sporting organisations to own and host their own platforms.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview




More from Entertainment

[ARCHIVES] Jamie Bartlett: I was afforded the luxury of failing many times

24 May 2022 10:26 AM

Respected stage and TV actor Jamie Bartlett has died at the age of 55. We take a look back at one of his last radio interviews with Primedia Broadcasting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From an orphan in DRC to a car guard in SA, Tresor is now Africa's music maestro

22 May 2022 12:04 PM

CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to multi-award-winning African pop music artist Tresor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?'

18 May 2022 2:56 PM

Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The internet is sad that 'Barbie' movie will NOT feature Aqua’s 'Barbie Girl'

17 May 2022 4:29 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows

17 May 2022 7:55 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more on everything you can expect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits

13 May 2022 4:40 PM

Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen

9 May 2022 10:25 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to entertainer Ashur Petersen, son of singer Madeegha Anders and the late theatre legend Taliep Petersen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike

6 May 2022 1:13 PM

This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day

6 May 2022 10:32 AM

Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This Sunday, tune in for #AnHourWith local talent Melissa de Vries

6 May 2022 8:51 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation?

24 May 2022 1:10 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett

24 May 2022 8:48 AM

News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delta, United, Virgin Atlantic: demand lifts off for direct flights to Cape Town

24 May 2022 7:36 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Wesgro air access project manager Paul van den Brink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

23 May 2022 7:52 PM

Refilwe Moloto reviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield's new book “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bringing home a rescue dog? Behaviourist Storm Freestone has some advice for you

23 May 2022 1:08 PM

Morning Review host chats to dog behaviour specialist Storm Freestone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From an overweight boy to a fitness boss, Yanga Ngcayisa shares his health story

22 May 2022 7:37 AM

Yanga Ngcayisa lost a whopping 34 kg in 2019. Now he's a fitness entrepreneur inspiring others to live a healthier lifestyle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top tips for planning a family vacation that will not kill your bank account

22 May 2022 7:03 AM

Relebogile Mabotja is joined by travel writer, Gabbi Brondani, to give us the best tips for an affordable family vacation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Visit the 2nd SA Festival of Children's Literature this weekend

21 May 2022 1:44 PM

Bianca Resnekov spoke to the Director of SA Festival of Children’s Literature, Darryl David about what can be expected at the festival and why a children’s literature festival is so important.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Staff member sets up food garden at Groote Schuur Hospital

21 May 2022 1:35 PM

The tube feeding operator, Keanan Collins, spoke on the Afternoon Drive with John Maytham about this project to bring healthy food to the hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: How to detect and prevent breast cancer

21 May 2022 12:57 PM

Bianca Resnekov spoke to radiographer and breast screening specialist, Dr Leora Sweiden, about the risk factors for breast cancer and how to avoid a health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] SA exports electricity to our neighbours – but it is a GOOD thing

Business Africa

Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett

Lifestyle Local

Accelerating APIs in banking to help grow the African economy

Business Africa

Economist Mike Schüssler's passing a huge blow to the industry, says colleague

24 May 2022 1:14 PM

Powa calls for commitment from govt to fight 'war against women'

24 May 2022 11:51 AM

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's bail application to be heard again

24 May 2022 11:42 AM

