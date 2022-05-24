Monkeypox: NICD sends warning to those heading to endemic countries
The National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) has issued a warning to those traveling to countries where monkeypox has been detected.
The latest outbreak of the virus was first detected on 13 May in the United Kingdom.
The NICD says those who are travelling to endemic countries should avoid contact with sick animals that could harbour monkeypox virus, and should refrain from eating or handling wild game.
So far, 15 countries have collectively reported more than 140 cases as the NICD's Dr Groome explains:
It's mainly the UK, Europe as well as the USA and some cases in Canada and Australia.Dr Michelle Groome, Head of public health surveillance and response - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Travel to those countries may potentially put somone at risk.Dr Michelle Groome, Head of public health surveillance and response - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Groome says it appears that, at this stage, there are certain subgroups, which are more prone to infection and that the average incubation period seems to be between 7-14 days.
It starts with fever, headache, muscle aches and pains and feeling tired - also enlarged lymph nodes and then a rash that develops about three days after those symptoms.Dr Michelle Groome, Head of public health surveillance and response - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
She admits that experts are in 'new territory' when it comes to this particular outbreak of the disease:
It's a very rare disease, and we've only ever seen it in small outbreaks involving exported cases.Dr Michelle Groome, Head of public health surveillance and response - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
With the amount of travelling that is happening, any country is at risk, adds Groome.
We're just trying to alert clinicians to be aware so we can detect any cases [in SA] early on.Dr Michelle Groome, Head of public health surveillance and response - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
RELATED: What is monkeypox and should we be concerned?
This article first appeared on 702 : Monkeypox: NICD sends warning to those heading to endemic countries
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_101100110_plane-model-with-world-map-passports-and-tickets-as-airplane-traveling-and-tickets-booking-concept.html
More from Local
Caracals remain elusive but 'magical' sightings common on Cape Town's urban edge
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to broadcaster Craig Marais and Gabi Leighton from the Urban Caracal Project.Read More
Who made the orginal dishcloth broekie? Clothing brand claims concept was copied
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Braaibroekies co-founder Jason Hardy and attorney Lebohang Mosala.Read More
Things you need to know about gas safety in your home
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association of South Africa MD Gadibolae Dihlabi for more.Read More
Flood committee presses Gungubele on govt's R1 billion KZN relief promise
Cedrick Frolick, co-chair of the joint committee on flood disaster relief speaks about the mop-up operation in KZN.Read More
Cape Town trials new traffic signals for MyCiTi bus to curb collisions
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's Rob Quintas.Read More
Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett
News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening.Read More
No phone signal? No problem! Use Wi-fi Calling on your cellphone to make a call
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bryan Turner of World Wide Worx about the WiFi Calling feature available to some cell phone users.Read More
Delta, United, Virgin Atlantic: demand lifts off for direct flights to Cape Town
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Wesgro air access project manager Paul van den Brink.Read More
City of Joburg switches on for inaugural energy indaba
John Perlman spoke to City Power CEO, Tshifularo Mashava about the Energy Indaba and what the goals are of this event.Read More