Education dept plans to introduce new subjects, including marine engineering
The Department of Basic Education is making plans to review its mathematics, science and technology curriculum as a way of preparing pupils for the future of work.
The department says this is an effort to give a balanced and multi-dimensional approach to the teaching of mathematics in South Africa.
Subjects that might be included ocean and marine engineering, aerospace engineering, coding and robotics and entrepreneurship to name a few.
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the department has been looking at expanding its curriculum offering for a while now.
We find that there are a lot of young people who are saying the curriculum did not give them options to follow their career path, so we needed to be creative and introduce subjects that would be of interest to them.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
He says the addition of these new subjects will help young people prepare for the future of work and avail them with broad opportunities for their career.
Mhlanga explains that the subjects will be available from grade seven to nine and will specialise from grade 10 until matric.
Responding to host Mandy Weiner's question on whether suitably qualified educators are available to teach the new subjects, he says training is currently under way for the General Education Certificate (GEC).
The teachers are there, we are training them. With initiatives like this one, when we want to introduce new subjects, we start with the training. In fact, over the weekend we had a three-day training workshop in Ekurhuleni where we got teachers from all over the country together with subject advisors preparing them for the General Education Certificate.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
This article first appeared on 702 : Education dept plans to introduce new subjects, including marine engineering
