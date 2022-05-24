Accelerating APIs in banking to help grow the African economy

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
ANC proposes party constitution overhaul to filter out questionable members
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 15:50
The Water Crisis: Three weeks until Day Zero for Nelson Mandela Bay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:05
Sanral cancelled tenders valued at R17.5bn
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karam Singh - Executive Director at Corruption Watch
Today at 16:20
Here’s how much sleep you really need for optimal cognition and wellbeing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Barbara J Sahakian
Today at 16:33
Dobson's Stormers closing in on best showing in decade
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:05
More plot claims from Hlophe, as his lawyers fight to appeal ruling that could lead to impeachment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 17:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 17:45
A mountain bike race like the great KAP sani2c can raise a village and rural education
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Heywood, Editor at Daily Maverick
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Monkeypox: NICD sends warning to those heading to endemic countries Mandy Wiener speaks to Dr Michelle Groome at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) about the monkeypox outbreak. 24 May 2022 1:44 PM
Caracals remain elusive but 'magical' sightings common on Cape Town's urban edge Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to broadcaster Craig Marais and Gabi Leighton from the Urban Caracal Project. 24 May 2022 1:42 PM
Who made the orginal dishcloth broekie? Clothing brand claims concept was copied Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Braaibroekies co-founder Jason Hardy and attorney Lebohang Mosala. 24 May 2022 12:17 PM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: Is ANC still a contender for power in the Western Cape? At no other point in the last fifteen years has the ANC been so well placed to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance in the p... 23 May 2022 10:26 AM
Winde says Hawks must probe allegations against Western Cape speaker Mnqasela Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 23 May 2022 8:34 AM
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Politics
Accelerating APIs in banking to help grow the African economy Kamanie Naicker and Nick Manterfield unpack Absa’s approach to building a powerful digital ecosystem. 24 May 2022 1:29 PM
Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation? Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase. 24 May 2022 1:10 PM
[EXPLAINED] SA exports electricity to our neighbours – but it is a GOOD thing Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about South Africa’s electricity trading with other African countries. 24 May 2022 11:24 AM
View all Business
Streaming wars? Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously Lester Kiewit and Jan Vermeulen Editor at MyBroadband.co.za compare streaming services on offer. 24 May 2022 3:04 PM
Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening. 24 May 2022 8:48 AM
Delta, United, Virgin Atlantic: demand lifts off for direct flights to Cape Town Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Wesgro air access project manager Paul van den Brink. 24 May 2022 7:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
View all Sport
[ARCHIVES] Jamie Bartlett: I was afforded the luxury of failing many times Respected stage and TV actor Jamie Bartlett has died at the age of 55. We take a look back at one of his last radio interviews wit... 24 May 2022 10:26 AM
From an orphan in DRC to a car guard in SA, Tresor is now Africa's music maestro CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to multi-award-winning African pop music artist Tresor. 22 May 2022 12:04 PM
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
View all Entertainment
New book dives deeper into the ‘’Devilsdorp" killer investigations Mandy's book of the week: "On The Devil's Trail" gives us the detective's perspective of the 2016 Krugersdorp Killers case. 24 May 2022 3:13 PM
Intel aims to expand microchip manufacturing following global microchip shortage Bruce Whitfield meets with Intel's Keyvan Esfarjani to discuss the big future of microchips 23 May 2022 6:07 PM
Coke unveils new UK bottle cap to curb pollution - but not everyone is buying it Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the interne... 23 May 2022 12:20 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
Mediclinic nurse applauds fellow healthcare heroes on International Nurses' Day A special show commemorating International Nurses' Day gave listeners insights into the intricacies of the job that are often over... 19 May 2022 10:42 AM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
View all Africa
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Black people continue to bear the brunt of racism In the wake of the urination incident at University of Stellenbosch, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that we need to understand wha... 23 May 2022 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
SA can learn from EU: How it’s dealing with an extreme, unforeseen energy crisis John Maytham interviews Nick Hedley about an article he wrote for News24. 18 May 2022 3:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Accelerating APIs in banking to help grow the African economy

24 May 2022 1:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Absa
Fintech
absa cib
absa corporate and investment bank
Apis
Kamanie Naicker
Nick Manterfield

Kamanie Naicker and Nick Manterfield unpack Absa’s approach to building a powerful digital ecosystem.

Article by ABSA CIB's Kamanie Naicker and Nick Manterfield.

Kamanie Naicker, Head of Platforms CIB Digital at Absa Group says clients are looking for simplified payment solutions that are seamlessly integrated with both technology and finance solutions. In that pursuit, Absa has invested in leading-edge technology to create an API Platform for their clients. API is the acronym for Application Programming Interface, where programmes and applications talk to each other.

Absa Access is the channel through which the omnichannel offering is provided. The platform delivers a seamless omnichannel experience through the bank’s host, mobile, online, and API channels. Absa’s API solutions include payments, domestic as well as cross-border payments, mobile wallets, and the ability to do account verification on the platform. These have been a huge step in making real-time transactions possible, which creates a better client experience and saves businesses time while helping with cash flow management and managing risk

A driver of growth in Africa

Kamanie says on the heels of the COVID-19 crisis in almost every conversation, clients are automating their internal processes, saying that, “Our clients have purposeful and ambitious agendas, they are working across industries to create value, for instance, FMCG clients are focused on automating supply chains.”

The change in the API landscape is being driven by multiple factors, one is the need for real-time payments. She says consumer clients are increasingly looking at e-commerce and the demand for “Buy Now, Pay Later” solutions is growing, so rapid payments are crucial to enabling these transactions to happen seamlessly and with as many partners as possible.

The trend toward Open Finance is a whole new way of building, transparent, and versatile relationships. Open Finance enables clients to choose who they can share their financial data with, thereby enabling safe and easy sharing through standardising technology. In this shifting paradigm, APIs are key to allowing banks to securely share data with approved third parties with consent.

Another driver is that customers are yearning for a single, robust digital identity that enables secure and seamless onboarding, which further accelerates access to financial services. One of the biggest upsides of a digital identity by means of APIs is that it can be reused across various products within the bank without repeating the onboarding journey. A single identity can also cater to cross-sector and cross-border requirements while offering customers the flexibility to create and share their identity attributes.

On a macro level, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area is set to lead to an exponential increase in intra-Africa trade. However, to realise these potential gains transparent, efficient, real-time payments and enhanced digital capabilities are needed to underpin and facilitate trade efficiencies.

Seizing emerging opportunities

Kamanie explains that picking and bundling APIs across companies and segments to create new value is how eco-systems will start to evolve. Collaboration, partnering and data regulation are likely to play a big part in this phase.

She says, “We see our API platform having a significant role to play in how we support innovation and experimentation, and it will mature over time. There is a need for our API platform to mature around digital identity, consent, security, predictive and personalised services.” She explains that Absa’s initial focus has been on liberating core services for consumption, availing services like payment initiation, account information and forex rates as well as working with clients’ ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning)/Transportation Management Systems vendors and Fin-Techs. This will be followed with a focus placed on shifting how the bank starts to incorporate its APIs with client APIs to create more meaningful experiences or value-added products for clients.

Our CIO, Nick Manterfield, has always maintained that the key to a successful API platform is to focus on the developer as your customer. Kamanie says, “As the bank started to create the building blocks for our API platform, our mantra has been to first create an exceptional experience for developers and start-up communities. Then secondly to service the need for speed and ease of integration and lastly to secure by default because the trust agenda is important for us.”

The desire to solve real problems

Value creation lies at the heart of successful innovation and Kamanie shares that client conversations are revealing that where they are seeing the benefits of Absa’s API platform is in terms of automation and efficiency with the move to real-time payments, tracking, visibility, cash flow forecasting. Additionally, there is now an opportunity for faster innovation for eco-systems with no need to manually recapture payment instructions.

“Clients will gravitate to where they can partner, move fast and feel secure,” she says, adding that “Risk is a huge element and banks have a role to play with regards to security and trust. Clients will want to feel like they are “approving and authenticating” against best-in-class security that the bank can provide.

While other financial institutions are also deploying their own solutions, Absa brings a unique set of attributes that differentiate it from other banks. Kamanie explains that from a platform perspective, stability, scalability, reliability, low latency, consistency, and digital servicing experience are crucial.

She says, “An agile mindset, human-centred design, platforms, and data are core to how we work with our clients to intimately understand their challenges and execute on them. Technology and experience won’t be the only differentiator, how we work with clients and how we work internally to execute will continue to play a role.

These strengths have not gone unnoticed and Absa Corporate and Investment Banking has scooped some major awards, such as Best Trade Finance Services and Best Online Portal in Africa, 2020 at the Global Finance, Best Digital Bank award 2020. Additionally, Absa Access was recognised for Outstanding Innovations in Cash Management, Global Finance at the Innovators Awards 2021.

Creating new value chains

Kamanie emphasizes that impact is key and that for example by integrating APIs, FinTech and Insurance companies have been able to provide a client with a quote, loan approval, and payment, and within minutes the buyer can complete the transaction and is insured before leaving the dealership. “These are the kinds of changes that are shifting gears on experience. This allows our clients to deliver a new service that is fully integrated within their own brand and provide an enhanced customer journey.”

Another example she offers is the work they are doing with FinTechs, which focused on digitizing end-to-end supply chains for SMEs in the Agricultural sector which have been underserved in terms of digital innovation.

She says, “We’ve been impressed by seeing our clients build with a focus for their clients and are excited to create an ecosystem of partners that will unlock new revenue opportunities across Africa.”

Click here for more information on Absa’s API platform.




24 May 2022 1:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Absa
Fintech
absa cib
absa corporate and investment bank
Apis
Kamanie Naicker
Nick Manterfield

More from Business

Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation?

24 May 2022 1:10 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] SA exports electricity to our neighbours – but it is a GOOD thing

24 May 2022 11:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about South Africa’s electricity trading with other African countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Landlords must follow the law - even if tenants don't pay, says attorney

24 May 2022 6:19 AM

Afternoons with Pippa Hudson talks to Marlon Shevelew, specialist rental property attorney and director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated about how to legally evict a tenant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

23 May 2022 7:52 PM

Refilwe Moloto reviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield's new book “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netcare reports 29% growth in interim earnings – declares 20 cents dividend

23 May 2022 7:37 PM

Ray White interviews Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem announces great results, record-breaking revenues

23 May 2022 6:52 PM

Ray White interviews Rui Morais, CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It is tough to represent SA at WEF in Davos – Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

23 May 2022 6:25 PM

Ray White interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield, who is in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Intel aims to expand microchip manufacturing following global microchip shortage

23 May 2022 6:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield meets with Intel's Keyvan Esfarjani to discuss the big future of microchips

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa needs a better story to sell in Davos - Bruce Whitfield

23 May 2022 1:48 PM

The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos - thanks to Absa Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doom & gloom: SA's middle class feeling the pinch of rising cost of living

23 May 2022 8:41 AM

South Africa's middle class is having to make major adjustments as the rising costs of fuel, food prices and interest rates impact their way of life. Some of these families and individuals explain how they've had to adjust to their new way of life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

New book dives deeper into the ‘’Devilsdorp" killer investigations

24 May 2022 3:13 PM

Mandy's book of the week: "On The Devil's Trail" gives us the detective's perspective of the 2016 Krugersdorp Killers case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] SA exports electricity to our neighbours – but it is a GOOD thing

24 May 2022 11:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about South Africa’s electricity trading with other African countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates

19 May 2022 8:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mediclinic nurse applauds fellow healthcare heroes on International Nurses' Day

19 May 2022 10:42 AM

A special show commemorating International Nurses' Day gave listeners insights into the intricacies of the job that are often overlooked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa

17 May 2022 7:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation

16 May 2022 3:14 PM

CapeTalk’s John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home - a care facility for disabled adults.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks

13 May 2022 5:20 PM

This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand

10 May 2022 9:31 PM

The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021

4 May 2022 8:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant

4 May 2022 6:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[EXPLAINED] SA exports electricity to our neighbours – but it is a GOOD thing

Business Africa

Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett

Lifestyle Local

Accelerating APIs in banking to help grow the African economy

Business Africa

EWN Highlights

Economist Mike Schüssler's passing a huge blow to the industry, says colleague

24 May 2022 1:14 PM

Powa calls for commitment from govt to fight 'war against women'

24 May 2022 11:51 AM

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's bail application to be heard again

24 May 2022 11:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA