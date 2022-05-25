Streaming issues? Report here
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine

25 May 2022 9:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
African Union
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wheat
AU
Dianna Games
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Russian President Vladimir Putin
ray white
Africa at Work
Russian invasion of Ukraine
wheat imports
Sengalese President Macky Sall

Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show.

Senegal's President Macky Sall is to visit Russia and Ukraine "soon" in his capacity as current chairperson of the African Union (AU).

Sall told the recent meeting of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca or ECA) he'd been given a mandate by the AU to raise Africa's concerns with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and to ask if ports in Ukraine could be reopened to allow wheat exports.

Image by 1195798 on Pixabay

At a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Sall reiterated Africa's position on the conflict in Eastern Europe.

"We do not want to be aligned on this conflict, very clearly, we want peace... We're working for a de-escalation... for dialogue..."

RELATED: Ramaphosa: SA still holds neutral stance on Russia-Ukraine war

Scholz visited Senegal and Niger ahead of meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on the third leg of his African tour.

South African and Senegal were among the African countries to abstain from voting on a UN resolution in early March that called on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

Senegal did vote in favor of a second resolution demanding Russia stop the war.

RELATED: No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa defended government's neutral stance when South Africa's abstention sparked criticism at home.

Ray White interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa at Work.

Games says the situation in Ukraine was one of the big topics of the week at the Uneca meeting hosted by Senegal in Dakar.

Of course it is about the inflationary effect on the continent; the shortages of wheat, of fertiliser, of things considered to be basic goods... and the rising price of oil.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

President Macky Sall gave quite a rousing speech... He said he'd been given a mandate by the African Union to visit Vladimir Putin to raise Africa's concerns and to ask whether they could allow wheat to be moved out of ports in Ukraine, which are being blocked by Russia.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Games says the Russian ambassador did arrive to join a special session on the war.

She was told he'd expressed disappointment that little was said about Russia's role as friend to Africa.

I think we're looking at the same story of neutrality that is being put out from South Africa, perhaps not just quite as partisan...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Games says Sall also lashed out at global financial institutions, saying ratings agencies are overstating African risk.

Listen to the update on news from the continent on Africa Business Focus:




More people trust big business above government - global survey

25 May 2022 10:02 PM

Ray White talks to Sharmla Chetty (CEO, Duke Corporate Education) about the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer.

Geoengineering - a climate get out of jail or risk to all humanity?

25 May 2022 7:15 PM

We need to do more reduce global warming, but this may come at a high cost.

JSE chief gives WEF the good news about SA as investment destination

25 May 2022 6:50 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to JSE CEO Leila Fourie about the warm reception from delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Tiger Brands warns it will have to pass steep price hikes on to consumer

25 May 2022 6:46 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Noel Doyle about Tiger Brands' half-year results.

SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO

25 May 2022 5:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far.

Green hydrogen: 'We're cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!'

25 May 2022 5:29 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg.

No worries at WEF about monkeypox – Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

25 May 2022 5:28 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield, who is in Davos, Switzerland at the 2022 World Economic Forum.

[EXPLAINED] History of Pfizer's Viagra - keeping men pumped since 1998

25 May 2022 5:27 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Anthony Smith, a General Practitioner.

Mike Schüssler we are really, really going to miss you - The Money Show

24 May 2022 9:49 PM

Ray White pays tribute to highly respected economist and regular contributor Mike Schüssler, who passed away on Tuesday morning.

[WATCH] People are talking about 'charming' sustainability ad from Checkers

24 May 2022 8:52 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Checkers campaign earns his advertising hero of the week award - on The Money Show

SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO

25 May 2022 5:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far.

Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration?

25 May 2022 12:29 PM

Wasanga Mehana finds out more from Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs researcher Adv Sipho Mantula and University of Johannesburg associate professor of political science and international relations David Monyae.

AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised

25 May 2022 9:14 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairperson of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group.

'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before'

24 May 2022 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group.

Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe

24 May 2022 5:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far.

New book dives deeper into the ''Devilsdorp" killer investigations

24 May 2022 3:13 PM

Mandy's book of the week: "On The Devil's Trail" gives us the detective's perspective of the 2016 Krugersdorp Killers case.

Accelerating APIs in banking to help grow the African economy

24 May 2022 1:29 PM

Kamanie Naicker and Nick Manterfield unpack Absa’s approach to building a powerful digital ecosystem.

[EXPLAINED] SA exports electricity to our neighbours – but it is a GOOD thing

24 May 2022 11:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about South Africa’s electricity trading with other African countries.

Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates

19 May 2022 8:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry.

Mediclinic nurse applauds fellow healthcare heroes on International Nurses' Day

19 May 2022 10:42 AM

A special show commemorating International Nurses' Day gave listeners insights into the intricacies of the job that are often overlooked.

More people trust big business above government - global survey

25 May 2022 10:02 PM

Ray White talks to Sharmla Chetty (CEO, Duke Corporate Education) about the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer.

WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats?

24 May 2022 8:08 PM

Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far.

YONELA DIKO: Is ANC still a contender for power in the Western Cape?

23 May 2022 10:26 AM

At no other point in the last fifteen years has the ANC been so well placed to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance in the province.

Winde says Hawks must probe allegations against Western Cape speaker Mnqasela

23 May 2022 8:34 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday

19 May 2022 1:09 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build

19 May 2022 10:51 AM

John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy.

Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister

18 May 2022 11:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote.

Mkhwebane is 'one lonesome woman' being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu

18 May 2022 3:28 PM

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the most powerful.

Ending Post Office payouts 'huge disadvantage' for recipients of R350 grant: DA

18 May 2022 8:43 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to Bridget Masango, the DA's spokesperson on social development.

SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported

17 May 2022 3:26 PM

The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar when it was announced.

