Jason van't Slot cycles the height of Everest to raise funds for cystic fibrosis
Cycling almost 9,000m of vertical ascent is no easy task for any person. But one South African doubled the challenge by doing this with cystic fibrosis to raise money for the South African Cystic Fibrosis Association and for a potential new drug, which could revolutionise its treatment.
Pippa Hudson spoke to cyclist and motivational speaker Jason van't Slot about his Everest challenge, living with cystic fibrosis, and the new Trikafta treatment.
Van't Slot was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, which is a genetic condition that causes damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs, at 8-months-old.
He decided to take on this incredible challenge that saw him cycling the accumulated height of Mount Everest in a single day, starting at 2am.
To get your head around that, imagine going from Camps Bay beach to the top of Table Mountain, nine times consecutively.Jason van't Slot, Cyclist and motivational speaker at Cystic Fibrosis Cycling RSA
The goal of this was to raise funds and awareness for the treatment of the disease, specifically for this new drug called Trikafta, which is the first medication to actually fix the underlying cause of the disease rather than just the symptoms.
Currently, this treatment is only available in selected countries, primarily in Europe and the United States, and costs around R6 million for one year of treatment for a single patient.
Van't Slot hopes that through the help of SACFA and government aid, this lifesaving medication can become accessible in South Africa for cystic fibrosis patients and help them live full and healthy lives.
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Lifestyle
Five authentic African restaurants in the heart of Cape Town
From South Africa's bobotjie to West Africa's jollof rice, here are the five best authentic African restaurants guaranteed to take your taste buds on a journey.Read More
Africa Day: 5 countries to visit on the continent that won't break the bank
If you don’t feel like taking excessively long flights, take advantage of living on one of the diverse continents in the world, and travel around Africa.Read More
[WATCH] People are talking about 'charming' sustainability ad from Checkers
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Checkers campaign earns his advertising hero of the week award - on The Money ShowRead More
Streaming wars? Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously
Lester Kiewit and Jan Vermeulen Editor at MyBroadband.co.za compare streaming services on offer.Read More
Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation?
Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase.Read More
Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett
News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening.Read More
Delta, United, Virgin Atlantic: demand lifts off for direct flights to Cape Town
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Wesgro air access project manager Paul van den Brink.Read More
Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Refilwe Moloto reviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield's new book “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global”.Read More
Bringing home a rescue dog? Behaviourist Storm Freestone has some advice for you
Morning Review host chats to dog behaviour specialist Storm Freestone.Read More