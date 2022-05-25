Africa Afar: 9 young stars from the continent breaking international waters

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
The Mostert Mill Restoration Progress
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Hammer
Today at 17:20
The looming public sector wage difficulties
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Puke Maserumule - Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys
Today at 17:45
The Dragon of Death Ancient Flying Reptile unearthed in Argentina
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Jonah Choiniere - Palaeontologist at Wits University
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Explorer Riaan Manser adapts best-selling book for a younger audience Pippa Hudson is joined by explorer Riaan Manser and journalist Murray Williams to talk about their new children's book. 25 May 2022 3:37 PM
A life 'On The Rocks' - recovering alcoholic Thando Pato shares her story Lester Kiewit speaks to newly published author Thando Pato about her memoir, 'On The Rocks'. 25 May 2022 12:12 PM
NGO calls for new laws barring rapists and fraudsters from holding public office Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Lee-Anne Germanos, the co-founder of The Embrace Project. 25 May 2022 11:23 AM
View all Local
WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats? Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far. 24 May 2022 8:08 PM
YONELA DIKO: Is ANC still a contender for power in the Western Cape? At no other point in the last fifteen years has the ANC been so well placed to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance in the p... 23 May 2022 10:26 AM
Winde says Hawks must probe allegations against Western Cape speaker Mnqasela Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 23 May 2022 8:34 AM
View all Politics
[EXPLAINED] History of Pfizer’s Viagra - keeping men pumped since 1998 Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Anthony Smith, a General Practitioner. 25 May 2022 4:38 PM
No worries at Davos (WEF) about monkeypox – Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show Mandy Wiener interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield, who is in Davos, Switzerland at the 2022 World Economic Forum. 25 May 2022 3:40 PM
Green hydrogen: 'We’re cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg. 25 May 2022 1:16 PM
View all Business
Africa Afar: 9 young stars from the continent breaking international waters In celebration of Africa Day, here are seven international stars from the world’s youngest continent with 1 billion people, half o... 25 May 2022 3:39 PM
The Plant Powered Show is coming to Cape Town Pippa Hudson spoke to the CEO of Live Events Africa Heidi Warricker about this event and what to expect. 25 May 2022 2:21 PM
Five authentic African restaurants in the heart of Cape Town From South Africa's bobotjie to West Africa's jollof rice, here are the five best authentic African restaurants guaranteed to take... 25 May 2022 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
View all Sport
Streaming wars? Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously Lester Kiewit and Jan Vermeulen Editor at MyBroadband.co.za compare streaming services on offer. 24 May 2022 3:04 PM
[ARCHIVES] Jamie Bartlett: I was afforded the luxury of failing many times Respected stage and TV actor Jamie Bartlett has died at the age of 55. We take a look back at one of his last radio interviews wit... 24 May 2022 10:26 AM
From an orphan in DRC to a car guard in SA, Tresor is now Africa's music maestro CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to multi-award-winning African pop music artist Tresor. 22 May 2022 12:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Proof that China imprisons Muslim Uyghurs en masse, forces them into labour Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 May 2022 11:57 AM
WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats? Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far. 24 May 2022 8:08 PM
Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far. 24 May 2022 5:48 PM
View all World
Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration? Wasanga Mehana finds out more from Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs researcher Adv Sipho Mantula and... 25 May 2022 12:29 PM
AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairperson of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group. 25 May 2022 9:14 AM
'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before' Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group. 24 May 2022 6:43 PM
View all Africa
Green hydrogen: 'We’re cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg. 25 May 2022 1:16 PM
[WATCH] People are talking about 'charming' sustainability ad from Checkers Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Checkers campaign earns his advertising hero of the week award - on The Money Show 24 May 2022 8:52 PM
Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation? Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase. 24 May 2022 1:10 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Africa Afar: 9 young stars from the continent breaking international waters

25 May 2022 3:39 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Davido
wizkid
burna boy
Master KG
Tems
Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli

In celebration of Africa Day, here are seven international stars from the world’s youngest continent with 1 billion people, half of whom are expected to be under the age of 25 by 2050, according to the World Bank.

Africa - the world’s youngest continent - boasts a variety of cultures and heritages across its 54 countries but music is the one language that transcends age and culture.

In celebration of Africa Day, we bring you seven international stars from the world’s youngest continent.

It's home to one billion people, half of whom are expected to be under the age of 25 by 2050, according to the World Bank.

Tems (26) from Nigeria

Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer Tems is a mix of R&B, soul with elements of Afrobeats.

As the first Nigerian artist to debut at number one on the top Billboard 100, her chart-topping sounds leave an insatiable need for more across the globe.

She boasts features with Drake's song _Fountains _on his album Certified Lover Boy, as well as the global music hit Essence with WizKid.

Elaine (23) from South Africa

Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli, popularly known as Elaine, is a South African singer, songwriter from Pretoria.

Now signed to US record label Columbia Records, the singer uprooted to her life in 2021 to continue her singing career in the United States.

Her biggest hit You're The One has gone 7x platinum to date, she was also nominated for a BET Award last year.

Burna Boy (30) from Nigeria

Gbona, Bank on It and On The Low _- _Burna Boy's incinerating discography of hits just keeps on going, making him undoubtedly one of the Africa's biggest talents.

The Grammy Award-winning Nigerian artist recently announced the release of his new album Damini in April 2022.

Master KG (26) from South Africa

His hit song Jerusalema ft Nomcebo which boast 496 billion views now on YouTube is what shot the Limpopo-born singer to the global stage.

His most recent song Dali Nguwe reached reached three million views in just three weeks.

Davido (29) from Nigeria

Davido is a Nigerian singer, songwriter widely known for dominating the Afrobeats music genre. However, the musician has surprisingly decided to take a different approach to his sound.

His latest offering Stand Strong featuring The Samples, the choir which sings at Kanye West's Sunday Service, is a softer and uplifting take on usual style of music infused with vocals from the choir.

The song is the only African song currently charting on the US Apple Music and iTunes Charts, simultaneously.

WizKid (31) from Nigeria

Musician WizKid made history last in 2021 with _Essence, _as the first African song to go platinum in the United States.

Now the compelling tune repeats its success becoming the first Nigerian song to Break Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and nominated for the 2022 Billboard Awards.

Diamond Platnumz (32) from Tanzania

Diamond Platinumz is a musician, dancer and reality TV star based in Tanzania.

Reportedly the most awarded East African artist, he writes his music Kiswahili - the most commonly spoken language in Africa.

The recording artist also owns a radio and TV station called Wasafi TV/Radio and appeared on Netflix's reality show, Young, Famous and African.

Sampa the great (28) from Zambia

Sampa Tembo is Zambian-born Australia-based artist. Her debut album The Return released in September 2019, peaked at number 12 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Sampa has won over a wave of adoring fans having been chosen to support Kendrick Lamar, Thundercat, Hiatus Kaiyote, Ibeyi, Little Simz and Fat Freddy’s Drop along with her sold out headline shows and festival slots at Golden Plains, Sugar Mountain, WOMAD & VIVID Live.

"For anyone who's of the diverse world, or who has had trouble or has a journey with where they are from, it's important to document your stripes whether small or big, because we're living in a world that makes it harder for you to find those origins, and sometimes often mocks you for finding those origins, " she said to SBS News.

Moonchild Sanelly (34) from South Africa

Moonchild Sanelly's music is a melting pot with elements of experimental electronic, afro-punk and edgy-pop bubbling over into kwaito, hip hop and jazz background.

Often in the limelight whether for her very distinct brand, sound and style or her sex positive stance on showing off her body, Sanelly is not afraid to stand out from her peers.

The artist has announced that she will be featured in the Fifa soundtrack in 2022 and also announced the release forthcoming album Phases.


This article first appeared on EWN : Africa Afar: 9 young stars from the continent breaking international waters




25 May 2022 3:39 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Davido
wizkid
burna boy
Master KG
Tems
Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli

More from Lifestyle

[EXPLAINED] History of Pfizer’s Viagra - keeping men pumped since 1998

25 May 2022 4:38 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Anthony Smith, a General Practitioner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Plant Powered Show is coming to Cape Town

25 May 2022 2:21 PM

Pippa Hudson spoke to the CEO of Live Events Africa Heidi Warricker about this event and what to expect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A life 'On The Rocks' - recovering alcoholic Thando Pato shares her story

25 May 2022 12:12 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to newly published author Thando Pato about her memoir, 'On The Rocks'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Five authentic African restaurants in the heart of Cape Town

25 May 2022 11:36 AM

From South Africa's bobotjie to West Africa's jollof rice, here are the five best authentic African restaurants guaranteed to take your taste buds on a journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa Day: 5 countries to visit on the continent that won't break the bank

25 May 2022 6:32 AM

If you don’t feel like taking excessively long flights, take advantage of living on one of the diverse continents in the world, and travel around Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jason van't Slot cycles the height of Everest to raise funds for cystic fibrosis

25 May 2022 6:26 AM

Pippa Hudson spoke to cyclist and motivational speaker Jason van't Slot about his Everest challenge, living with cystic fibrosis, and the new Trikafta treatment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] People are talking about 'charming' sustainability ad from Checkers

24 May 2022 8:52 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Checkers campaign earns his advertising hero of the week award - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Streaming wars? Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously

24 May 2022 3:04 PM

Lester Kiewit and Jan Vermeulen Editor at MyBroadband.co.za compare streaming services on offer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation?

24 May 2022 1:10 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett

24 May 2022 8:48 AM

News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[EXPLAINED] History of Pfizer’s Viagra - keeping men pumped since 1998

Business Lifestyle

Die Antwoord respond to abuse allegations by former foster son

Local

AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised

Africa

EWN Highlights

City Power allocated nearly 30% of Joburg’s R70bn budget for 2022/23

25 May 2022 4:56 PM

'Nightmare' as gunman murders 19 children, two teachers in Texas

25 May 2022 4:48 PM

Zimbabwe's inflation soars to 131.7%

25 May 2022 4:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA