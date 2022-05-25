Nine Palms - Invest in your lifestyle





Rabie proudly presents Nine Palms, a new apartment development on the banks of Ratanga Park in Century City. Living at Nine Palms is all about investing in your lifestyle. Everything’s on your doorstep. Enjoy the ease and convenient lifestyle of Cape Town’s smart city. Wake up to the tranquillity of Ratanga Park. Walk to the gym or go for a run along the canals. Grab a coffee on your way back. Walk to the office. Join your friends for sunset drinks and walk home afterwards. It’s urban living at its best.

Nine Palms will consist of 125 modern apartments, made up of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, for sale on a sectional title basis. Construction is estimated to commence in September 2022 with residents able to move in at the beginning of 2024.

Studios from R1.175-million

One bedroom from R1.7-million

Two bedrooms from R2.7-million

(All including VAT)

Why buy at Nine Palms?

Within walking distance: Ratanga Park, 13 restaurants and coffee shops, 5 hotels, 3 fitness options and Canal Walk.

Full backup power to the building including all apartments, which means that you won’t experience load shedding.

The sustainable design is aimed at EDGE certification which includes green energy initiatives and sustainable water solutions.

Every apartment has Fibre-to-the-Home pre-installed.

Access control and CCTV in addition to Century City's smart safety & security measures.

No transfer duty (attorney's fees are still applicable).

VAT is included which means that you can finance the total price including the VAT

Visit www.ninepalms.co.za to find out more.