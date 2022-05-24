Streaming issues? Report here
Mike Schüssler we are really, really going to miss you - The Money Show

24 May 2022 9:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Mike Schussler
ray white
Economists.Co.Za
Mike Schussler tribute

Ray White pays tribute to highly respected economist and regular contributor Mike Schüssler, who passed away on Tuesday morning.
FILE: Mike Schüssler. Picture: https://economists.co.za/about-us/

The news broke on Tuesday morning that well-known and highly respected economist Mike Schüssler had died after a battle with cancer.

Schüssler's passing is a huge blow to the industry, said colleague and Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly.

The financial expert was a regular contributor on The Money Show.

There is someone we have to pay tribute to... someone I spoke to on the phone quite often, when looking for someone to comment on the repo rate, the SA economy... There was a wealth of knowledge...

Ray White, 702 presenter

RELATED: 'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'

During an interview on The Money Show (September 2019) Schussler surprised Bruce Whitfield by describing his best money decision as getting out of the restaurant business in 2001.

RELATED: Mike Schussler on investing his money and leaving the restaurant business

"When did you get into the restaurant business!" Whitfield exclaimed.

You'll find out that you have people in management that will fire a person working at the restaurant for stealing a chicken... It's only a few months later that you'll find out that actually the person running your restaurant is stealing a lot more and that's why they're pointing out the chicken stealers...

Mike Schüssler

You can learn a lot about life... You learn that people like putting your focus elsewhere [misdirecting]...

Mike Schüssler

Schussler also spoke about the importance of refocusing one's business.

... When you look where you were and you say 'but this isn't working'... to refocus from time to time and relook at where you are with the business is a very important decision.

Mike Schüssler

Tributes have been pouring in for Schüssler on social media, also from Whitfield who is currently attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Mike Schussler we are really, really going to miss you.

Ray White, 702 presenter

Listen to The Money Show remembering the highly respected Mike Schussler:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
