Mike Schüssler we are really, really going to miss you - The Money Show

The news broke on Tuesday morning that well-known and highly respected economist Mike Schüssler had died after a battle with cancer.

Schüssler's passing is a huge blow to the industry, said colleague and Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly.

The financial expert was a regular contributor on The Money Show.

There is someone we have to pay tribute to... someone I spoke to on the phone quite often, when looking for someone to comment on the repo rate, the SA economy... There was a wealth of knowledge... Ray White, 702 presenter

During an interview on The Money Show (September 2019) Schussler surprised Bruce Whitfield by describing his best money decision as getting out of the restaurant business in 2001.

"When did you get into the restaurant business!" Whitfield exclaimed.

You'll find out that you have people in management that will fire a person working at the restaurant for stealing a chicken... It's only a few months later that you'll find out that actually the person running your restaurant is stealing a lot more and that's why they're pointing out the chicken stealers... Mike Schüssler

You can learn a lot about life... You learn that people like putting your focus elsewhere [misdirecting]... Mike Schüssler

Schussler also spoke about the importance of refocusing one's business.

... When you look where you were and you say 'but this isn't working'... to refocus from time to time and relook at where you are with the business is a very important decision. Mike Schüssler

Tributes have been pouring in for Schüssler on social media, also from Whitfield who is currently attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Mike Schussler was patient, accessible, kind and generous with his time. He made complex concepts accessible and aided generations of reporters, including me, to tell stories better. Thank you Mike. — Bruce Whitfield (@brucebusiness) May 24, 2022

So sad to hear about the passing of Mike Schussler,good friend and consulting economist to Brenthurst, after short battle with cancer. Was a truly gifted economist and communicator on technical issues. Condolences to wife Greta and family. RIP my old friend…. — Magnus Heystek (@MagnusHeystek) May 24, 2022

Rest softly, Mike Schussler. The breadth of your wisdom and depth of your willingness to share it made all of us who followed you so much wiser. https://t.co/kd5UrQM7Dv — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) May 24, 2022

So sad to hear of the passing of @mikeschussler . Always a pleasure to chat to him to unpack issues way beyond my understanding. He was one of the good guys. Condolences to his family and friends. — Barry Bateman (@barrybateman) May 24, 2022

Mike Schussler we are really, really going to miss you. Ray White, 702 presenter

Listen to The Money Show remembering the highly respected Mike Schussler: