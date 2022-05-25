AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised
- The African Union (AU)'s continental passport has been in the works for several years but has yet to reach African citizens
- The travel document would allow visa-free travel between the AU’s 55 member countries
- Brand Africa founder Thebe Ikalafeng says the African passport remains largely reserved for heads of state and diplomats
The mass rollout of the African Union (AU) passport has still not materialised almost eight years after it was first announced.
The African passport would allow visa-free travel between 55 AU member countries on the continent.
However, the initiative, which was launched in 2016, has been plagued by delays.
As it stands, only government leaders, diplomats, and AU officials have been issued with the passport, says Brand Africa founder Thebe Ikalafeng.
Ikalafeng, who is also the chairperson of the pan-African branding advisory firm the Brand Leadership Group, says travel through Africa remains challenging and costly.
Ikalafeng has travelled to every country on the continent and says people must pay for about 30 or so visas just to move around Africa.
The African passport would help open up the continent's borders and reduce the hassles and bureaucracy associated with intra-continental travel.
In addition to facilitating free movement for African citizens, Ikalafeng believes that the passport will boost intra-continental trade and a sense of African identity.
"One passport says we are one, we are African," he tells CapeTalk.
But Ikalafeng suspects that some African countries may be reluctant to roll out the passport widely because they see visa fees as a source of revenue and don't feel incentivised to fast-track the initiative.
It takes about 30 visas or so to get through the continent. That hasn't changed much and sometimes we have to leave the continent to come back into the continent.Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and chairperson - Brand Leadership Group
If we don't need one passport, certainly we need one visa - something to make it easy for us to be able to travel through the continent. It is still difficult.Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and chairperson - Brand Leadership Group
The idea of the passport is correct in terms of trying to open up borders but that has not come into effect yet. Only a couple of people have got the passports.Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and chairperson - Brand Leadership Group
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55369625_passports-different-types-travel-turism-or-customs-concept-background-3d.html
More from Africa
'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before'
Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group.Read More
Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe
Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far.Read More
New book dives deeper into the ‘’Devilsdorp" killer investigations
Mandy's book of the week: "On The Devil's Trail" gives us the detective's perspective of the 2016 Krugersdorp Killers case.Read More
Accelerating APIs in banking to help grow the African economy
Kamanie Naicker and Nick Manterfield unpack Absa’s approach to building a powerful digital ecosystem.Read More
[EXPLAINED] SA exports electricity to our neighbours – but it is a GOOD thing
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about South Africa’s electricity trading with other African countries.Read More
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates
Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry.Read More
Mediclinic nurse applauds fellow healthcare heroes on International Nurses' Day
A special show commemorating International Nurses' Day gave listeners insights into the intricacies of the job that are often overlooked.Read More
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa
Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag.Read More
The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation
CapeTalk’s John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home - a care facility for disabled adults.Read More