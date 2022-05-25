Contralesa wants referendum on death penalty to deal with GBV perpetrators





The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) is calling for a referendum on the death penalty

Contralesa president Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena says something needs to be done to put a stop to crime in SA, particularly femicide and GBV

An aged inmate with a tattoo on his hand shares a holding cell with others the Leeuwkop Correctional Facility. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) believes that the death penalty should be reinstated to stop the killing of women and children in the country.

Contralesa president Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena says politicians have failed to effectively deal with the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa.

Mokoena says South Africans should be allowed to vote on a referendum on the death penalty.

"It's high time now, since government can't act on these things decisively, to test the will of the people as to whether they want the death penalty back or not," he says.

The chief claims jail time is not a deterrent for criminals who are "enjoying life" in prisons at the taxpayer's expense.

He believes that the death penalty could be a stronger deterrent. "People will be scared knowing that if I do this, I might die."

Mokoena says the country's recidivism rate shows that criminals in South Africa often re-offend after serving their sentences.

A parolee has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a six-year-old girl who was found dead in Mpumalanga over the weekend.

According to Mokoena, offender rehabilitation programmes are clearly not working.

We have lost count of our innocent women and children who are being brutally maimed by some criminals. Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena, President - Contralesa

We have listened to many politicians when they see a crowd of people... they will condemn this using the strongest language you'll ever think of. After condemning it, unfortunately, there is nothing that they are doing. Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena, President - Contralesa