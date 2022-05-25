'Many South Africans misinformed about impact of migration fueling xenophobia'
- False beliefs are driving xenophobia in South Africa.
- There's no evidence to support the perception that international migration is bad for jobs in SA, says researcher Dr Steven Gordon.
- Instead, data indicates that for every employed migrant in SA, two jobs are created for South Africans.
- Gordon says blaming South Africa's problems, including unemployment, on migrants is wrong.
Researcher Dr Steven Gordon says the general public is woefully misled about international migration in South Africa, which remains a highly contentious topic.
Gordon, who's a senior research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), says misconceptions are fuelling the anti-immigrant sentiment in South Africa.
With xenophobia reportedly on the rise in the country, Gordan and a group of migration scholars have outlined the true facts in a recent article published on The Conversation.
Data from the HSRC's 2021 South African Social Attitudes Survey indicates that most South Africans see foreign nationals as a threat.
Many of them believe that foreign nationals are a major source of unemployment and other socio-economic problems in SA.
Moreover, there is an overestimation of the number of migrants living in South Africa, Gordon explains.
He says around 36% of South Africans believe that there are 25 million or more international migrants living in the country when in fact there are less than four million, about 250,000 of whom are asylum seekers and refugees.
He says South Africa has had lower levels of international migration in recent years due to the regression of the economy.
According to Gordon, international migrants form only a small percentage of the SA population, and international immigration has had a largely positive impact on the country's labour market.
"The economic burden that we attribute to migration is not really there and existing econometric research tells you that immigrants are on the whole quite positive for the South African economy and labour market," he tells CapeTalk.
The researcher says a better understanding of migration in South Africa could help develop and grow the country's economy.
Existing demographic data points to a relatively small international migrant population, about 7% or 8% of the overall national population.Dr Steven Gordon, Senior research specialist - Human Sciences Research Council
People come, they start businesses, they engage in economic activity, and they generate wealth. Immigration on the whole, as economists will tell you, is often a benefit to a national economy, specifically when it's labour migration rather than say refugee migration.Dr Steven Gordon, Senior research specialist - Human Sciences Research Council
Certainly, the numbers of undocumented migrants, for example, coming into South Africa are far lower than the general public appears to believe. Indeed, there's a lot of scapegoating for existing socio-economic problems on the very small international migrant community, many of whom are hardworking people simply trying - like many of us in South Africa - to make a living under difficult circumstances.Dr Steven Gordon, Senior research specialist - Human Sciences Research Council
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
More from Local
NGO calls for new laws barring rapists and fraudsters from holding public office
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Lee-Anne Germanos, the co-founder of The Embrace Project.Read More
6 suspects arrested in Gauteng for fraud, corruption related to VBS
The six suspects, aged between 37 and 45, were arrested simultaneously in Johannesburg, Vryburg, Orkney and Klerksdorp on Tuesday for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering worth approximately R2.5 million.Read More
Die Antwoord respond to abuse allegations by former foster son
Lester Kiewit and Barbar Friedman discuss the latest developments around abuse allegations leveled at Die Antwoord.Read More
LGBTQI people on the continent are 'children of the Africa soil', says activist
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thato Moruti, of LEGABIBO, The Lesbians, Gays & Bisexuals of Botswana human rights advocacy group.Read More
Contralesa wants referendum on death penalty to deal with GBV perpetrators
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa president Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena.Read More
Education dept plans to introduce new subjects, including marine engineering
Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, says the department has been looking at expanding their curriculum offering for a while now.Read More
Mike Schüssler we are really, really going to miss you - The Money Show
Ray White pays tribute to highly respected economist and regular contributor Mike Schüssler, who passed away on Tuesday morning.Read More
'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before'
Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group.Read More
Stellenbosch urinating incident: Theuns du Toit must respond to charges today
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More