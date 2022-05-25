'Many South Africans misinformed about impact of migration fueling xenophobia'





False beliefs are driving xenophobia in South Africa.

There's no evidence to support the perception that international migration is bad for jobs in SA, says researcher Dr Steven Gordon.

Instead, data indicates that for every employed migrant in SA, two jobs are created for South Africans.

Gordon says blaming South Africa's problems, including unemployment, on migrants is wrong.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

Researcher Dr Steven Gordon says the general public is woefully misled about international migration in South Africa, which remains a highly contentious topic.

Gordon, who's a senior research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), says misconceptions are fuelling the anti-immigrant sentiment in South Africa.

With xenophobia reportedly on the rise in the country, Gordan and a group of migration scholars have outlined the true facts in a recent article published on The Conversation.

Data from the HSRC's 2021 South African Social Attitudes Survey indicates that most South Africans see foreign nationals as a threat.

Many of them believe that foreign nationals are a major source of unemployment and other socio-economic problems in SA.

Moreover, there is an overestimation of the number of migrants living in South Africa, Gordon explains.

He says around 36% of South Africans believe that there are 25 million or more international migrants living in the country when in fact there are less than four million, about 250,000 of whom are asylum seekers and refugees.

He says South Africa has had lower levels of international migration in recent years due to the regression of the economy.

According to Gordon, international migrants form only a small percentage of the SA population, and international immigration has had a largely positive impact on the country's labour market.

"The economic burden that we attribute to migration is not really there and existing econometric research tells you that immigrants are on the whole quite positive for the South African economy and labour market," he tells CapeTalk.

The researcher says a better understanding of migration in South Africa could help develop and grow the country's economy.

Existing demographic data points to a relatively small international migrant population, about 7% or 8% of the overall national population. Dr Steven Gordon, Senior research specialist - Human Sciences Research Council

People come, they start businesses, they engage in economic activity, and they generate wealth. Immigration on the whole, as economists will tell you, is often a benefit to a national economy, specifically when it's labour migration rather than say refugee migration. Dr Steven Gordon, Senior research specialist - Human Sciences Research Council