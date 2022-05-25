'Many South Africans misinformed about impact of migration fueling xenophobia'

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener Thumb CapeTalk 2022 Mandy Wiener Thumb CapeTalk 2022
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Riaan Manser and Murray Williams: My First African Adventure (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Riaan Manser
Murray Williams - News24 Reporter.
Today at 13:36
Plant powered
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Heidi Warricker - CEO at Live Events Africa
Today at 13:40
Car Talk with Ernest Page (PHONE)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler (SKYPE)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 16:20
Access Now Spyware
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Micek
Today at 17:20
The looming public sector wage difficulties
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Puke Maserumule - Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys
Today at 17:45
The Dragon of Death Ancient Flying Reptile unearthed in Argentina
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Jonah Choiniere - Palaeontologist at Wits University
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NGO calls for new laws barring rapists and fraudsters from holding public office Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Lee-Anne Germanos, the co-founder of The Embrace Project. 25 May 2022 11:23 AM
6 suspects arrested in Gauteng for fraud, corruption related to VBS The six suspects, aged between 37 and 45, were arrested simultaneously in Johannesburg, Vryburg, Orkney and Klerksdorp on Tuesday... 25 May 2022 11:19 AM
Die Antwoord respond to abuse allegations by former foster son Lester Kiewit and Barbar Friedman discuss the latest developments around abuse allegations leveled at Die Antwoord. 25 May 2022 11:14 AM
View all Local
WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats? Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far. 24 May 2022 8:08 PM
YONELA DIKO: Is ANC still a contender for power in the Western Cape? At no other point in the last fifteen years has the ANC been so well placed to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance in the p... 23 May 2022 10:26 AM
Winde says Hawks must probe allegations against Western Cape speaker Mnqasela Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 23 May 2022 8:34 AM
View all Politics
Mike Schüssler we are really, really going to miss you - The Money Show Ray White pays tribute to highly respected economist and regular contributor Mike Schüssler, who passed away on Tuesday morning. 24 May 2022 9:49 PM
[WATCH] People are talking about 'charming' sustainability ad from Checkers Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Checkers campaign earns his advertising hero of the week award - on The Money Show 24 May 2022 8:52 PM
African Bank more than doubles its half-year profits with new strategy Ray White interviews Group CEO Kennedy Bungane about African Bank Holdings' half-year results and ‘Excelerate25’ strategy. 24 May 2022 7:20 PM
View all Business
Five authentic African restaurants in the heart of Cape Town From South Africa's bobotjie to West Africa's jollof rice, here are the five best authentic African restaurants guaranteed to take... 25 May 2022 11:36 AM
Africa Day: 5 countries to visit on the continent that won't break the bank If you don’t feel like taking excessively long flights, take advantage of living on one of the diverse continents in the world, an... 25 May 2022 6:32 AM
Jason van't Slot cycles the height of Everest to raise funds for cystic fibrosis Pippa Hudson spoke to cyclist and motivational speaker Jason van't Slot about his Everest challenge, living with cystic fibrosis,... 25 May 2022 6:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
View all Sport
Streaming wars? Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously Lester Kiewit and Jan Vermeulen Editor at MyBroadband.co.za compare streaming services on offer. 24 May 2022 3:04 PM
[ARCHIVES] Jamie Bartlett: I was afforded the luxury of failing many times Respected stage and TV actor Jamie Bartlett has died at the age of 55. We take a look back at one of his last radio interviews wit... 24 May 2022 10:26 AM
From an orphan in DRC to a car guard in SA, Tresor is now Africa's music maestro CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to multi-award-winning African pop music artist Tresor. 22 May 2022 12:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Proof that China imprisons Muslim Uyghurs en masse, forces them into labour Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 May 2022 11:57 AM
WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats? Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far. 24 May 2022 8:08 PM
Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far. 24 May 2022 5:48 PM
View all World
AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairperson of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group. 25 May 2022 9:14 AM
'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before' Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group. 24 May 2022 6:43 PM
Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far. 24 May 2022 5:48 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] People are talking about 'charming' sustainability ad from Checkers Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Checkers campaign earns his advertising hero of the week award - on The Money Show 24 May 2022 8:52 PM
Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation? Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase. 24 May 2022 1:10 PM
YONELA DIKO: Is ANC still a contender for power in the Western Cape? At no other point in the last fifteen years has the ANC been so well placed to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance in the p... 23 May 2022 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Many South Africans misinformed about impact of migration fueling xenophobia'

25 May 2022 10:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Foreign nationals
Human Sciences Research Council
HSRC
migrant labour
xenophobhia
migration in SA
Dr Steven Gordon

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr Steven Gordon, a senior research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council.
  • False beliefs are driving xenophobia in South Africa.
  • There's no evidence to support the perception that international migration is bad for jobs in SA, says researcher Dr Steven Gordon.
  • Instead, data indicates that for every employed migrant in SA, two jobs are created for South Africans.
  • Gordon says blaming South Africa's problems, including unemployment, on migrants is wrong.
Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

Researcher Dr Steven Gordon says the general public is woefully misled about international migration in South Africa, which remains a highly contentious topic.

Gordon, who's a senior research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), says misconceptions are fuelling the anti-immigrant sentiment in South Africa.

With xenophobia reportedly on the rise in the country, Gordan and a group of migration scholars have outlined the true facts in a recent article published on The Conversation.

Data from the HSRC's 2021 South African Social Attitudes Survey indicates that most South Africans see foreign nationals as a threat.

Many of them believe that foreign nationals are a major source of unemployment and other socio-economic problems in SA.

Moreover, there is an overestimation of the number of migrants living in South Africa, Gordon explains.

He says around 36% of South Africans believe that there are 25 million or more international migrants living in the country when in fact there are less than four million, about 250,000 of whom are asylum seekers and refugees.

He says South Africa has had lower levels of international migration in recent years due to the regression of the economy.

According to Gordon, international migrants form only a small percentage of the SA population, and international immigration has had a largely positive impact on the country's labour market.

"The economic burden that we attribute to migration is not really there and existing econometric research tells you that immigrants are on the whole quite positive for the South African economy and labour market," he tells CapeTalk.

The researcher says a better understanding of migration in South Africa could help develop and grow the country's economy.

Existing demographic data points to a relatively small international migrant population, about 7% or 8% of the overall national population.

Dr Steven Gordon, Senior research specialist - Human Sciences Research Council

People come, they start businesses, they engage in economic activity, and they generate wealth. Immigration on the whole, as economists will tell you, is often a benefit to a national economy, specifically when it's labour migration rather than say refugee migration.

Dr Steven Gordon, Senior research specialist - Human Sciences Research Council

Certainly, the numbers of undocumented migrants, for example, coming into South Africa are far lower than the general public appears to believe. Indeed, there's a lot of scapegoating for existing socio-economic problems on the very small international migrant community, many of whom are hardworking people simply trying - like many of us in South Africa - to make a living under difficult circumstances.

Dr Steven Gordon, Senior research specialist - Human Sciences Research Council



25 May 2022 10:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Foreign nationals
Human Sciences Research Council
HSRC
migrant labour
xenophobhia
migration in SA
Dr Steven Gordon

More from Local

NGO calls for new laws barring rapists and fraudsters from holding public office

25 May 2022 11:23 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Lee-Anne Germanos, the co-founder of The Embrace Project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

6 suspects arrested in Gauteng for fraud, corruption related to VBS

25 May 2022 11:19 AM

The six suspects, aged between 37 and 45, were arrested simultaneously in Johannesburg, Vryburg, Orkney and Klerksdorp on Tuesday for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering worth approximately R2.5 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Die Antwoord respond to abuse allegations by former foster son

25 May 2022 11:14 AM

Lester Kiewit and Barbar Friedman discuss the latest developments around abuse allegations leveled at Die Antwoord.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LGBTQI people on the continent are 'children of the Africa soil', says activist

25 May 2022 8:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thato Moruti, of LEGABIBO, The Lesbians, Gays & Bisexuals of Botswana human rights advocacy group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contralesa wants referendum on death penalty to deal with GBV perpetrators

25 May 2022 7:43 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa president Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Education dept plans to introduce new subjects, including marine engineering

25 May 2022 6:18 AM

Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, says the department has been looking at expanding their curriculum offering for a while now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mike Schüssler we are really, really going to miss you - The Money Show

24 May 2022 9:49 PM

Ray White pays tribute to highly respected economist and regular contributor Mike Schüssler, who passed away on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before'

24 May 2022 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch urinating incident: Theuns du Toit must respond to charges today

24 May 2022 4:21 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flabba's killer Sindisiwe Manqele released on parole

24 May 2022 4:03 PM

In 2016, she was sentenced to 12 years in jail for killing of her boyfriend and Skwatta Kamp member Nkululeko 'Flabba' Habedi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

6 suspects arrested in Gauteng for fraud, corruption related to VBS

Local

AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised

Africa

Die Antwoord respond to abuse allegations by former foster son

Local

EWN Highlights

West lacking 'unity' over Ukraine war, Zelensky says at Davos

25 May 2022 11:54 AM

Rosemary Ndlovu matter postponed after arrest warrant issued for her co-accused

25 May 2022 11:49 AM

Pride Month and the problem with queer representation in advertisements

25 May 2022 11:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA