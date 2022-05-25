LGBTQI people on the continent are 'children of the Africa soil', says activist
- The Other Foundation is hosting a 'kopano' in Cape Town this week bringing together LGBTI activists and their allies
- It will focus on the work being done on the continent to advance the rights and freedoms of the LGBTI community.
LGBTI activist groups and their allies are gathering in Cape Town this week to discuss the progress being made to advance equality, freedom, and social inclusion for LGBTI people.
The week-long conference - or kopano, as it is called - has the ultimate aim of achieving just and democratic societies, in which all people can live safe, dignified lives regardless of orientation.
Kopano Rollbacks, Resilience and Reinvention will bring together about 200 participants from across southern Africa as well as other international participants
To date, many countries in southern Africa continue to criminalize homosexuality.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thato Moruti, the executive director of LEGABIBO, a LGBT rights group, that have made advancements in seeing same-sex relationships decriminalised in Botswana.
Members of the LGBTQI community on the continent are children of the Africa soil and they deserve to be recognised as such.Thato Moruti, Executive director - LEGABIBO
The process of transformation is one that involves the leaders of these countries ensuring that they bring along the members of LGBTQI communities.Thato Moruti, Executive director - LEGABIBO
Members of the LGBTQI community need to be able to talk space as well, they need to claim their humanity.Thato Moruti, Executive director - LEGABIBO
RELATED: What does the 'A' stand for in LGBTQIA?
More from Local
NGO calls for new laws barring rapists and fraudsters from holding public office
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Lee-Anne Germanos, the co-founder of The Embrace Project.Read More
6 suspects arrested in Gauteng for fraud, corruption related to VBS
The six suspects, aged between 37 and 45, were arrested simultaneously in Johannesburg, Vryburg, Orkney and Klerksdorp on Tuesday for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering worth approximately R2.5 million.Read More
Die Antwoord respond to abuse allegations by former foster son
Lester Kiewit and Barbar Friedman discuss the latest developments around abuse allegations leveled at Die Antwoord.Read More
'Many South Africans misinformed about impact of migration fueling xenophobia'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr Steven Gordon, a senior research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council.Read More
Contralesa wants referendum on death penalty to deal with GBV perpetrators
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa president Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena.Read More
Education dept plans to introduce new subjects, including marine engineering
Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, says the department has been looking at expanding their curriculum offering for a while now.Read More
Mike Schüssler we are really, really going to miss you - The Money Show
Ray White pays tribute to highly respected economist and regular contributor Mike Schüssler, who passed away on Tuesday morning.Read More
'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before'
Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group.Read More
Stellenbosch urinating incident: Theuns du Toit must respond to charges today
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More