Five authentic African restaurants in the heart of Cape Town

25 May 2022
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Africa day
African cuisine
restaurants
Africa Month
Cape Town City Guide
African Restaurants
Cape Town Central

From South Africa's bobotjie to West Africa's jollof rice, here are the five best authentic African restaurants guaranteed to take your taste buds on a journey.

Wednesday marks Africa Day, a day where we celebrate Africa and all it has to offer from its art, culture, history, diversity and, of course, its food.

African cuisine is one of the most distinctive and perhaps underrated cuisines in the world.

From South Africa's bobotjie to West Africa's jollof rice, here are the five best authentic African restaurants located in the heart of Cape Town guaranteed to take your taste buds on a journey.

Mzansi

Boasting as the #1 restaurant in the Cape, Mzansi is a quintessential restaurant to visit in Cape Town.

Whether you're a local or a visitor, Mzansi offers diners an unforgettable expereince of great local foods with great entertainment to boot.

A love letter to the Township of Langa, the restaurant has an impressive 5/5 rating on Tripadvisor.

GOLD Restaurant

GOLD Restaurant is another quintessential restaurant that is an absolutely must-visit for foodies to visit in the Mother City.

Like Mzansi, GOLD provides the full experience of great food with great live entertainment known for its diverse food options from around the continent.

The popular restaurant boasts a rating of 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor.

Addis

Looking for a unique Ethiopian dining experience, the Addis is the place to go.

The restaurant promises to take diners on a trip that celebrates the Horn of Africa rich history, traditions, culture and food that you will never forget.

The restaurant has a 4.5/5 rating on Tripavisor.

Bo Kaap Kombuis

Bo Kaap Kombuis is one of the Cape's premier restaurants for those looking to indulge in traditional Cape Malay cuisine.

As a strictly Halaal esteablishment, the restaurant not only offers its diners delicious food and a spectacular view of Table Mountain.

Great food and with a great aesthetic, Bo Kaap Kombuis has a 4/5 rating on Tripadvisor.

Pahari African Restaurant

Pahari African Restaurant is another great option that promises food lovers a unique African dining experience.

One of the more affordable options that still has a pretty good menu, Pahari offers diners meals not exceeding R110 as well as platters ranging from R280-R810.

The restaurant has a 5/5 restaurant on Tripadvisor so what are you waiting for?!


This article first appeared on EWN : Five authentic African restaurants in the heart of Cape Town




