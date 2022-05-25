Five authentic African restaurants in the heart of Cape Town
Wednesday marks Africa Day, a day where we celebrate Africa and all it has to offer from its art, culture, history, diversity and, of course, its food.
African cuisine is one of the most distinctive and perhaps underrated cuisines in the world.
From South Africa's bobotjie to West Africa's jollof rice, here are the five best authentic African restaurants located in the heart of Cape Town guaranteed to take your taste buds on a journey.
Mzansi
Boasting as the #1 restaurant in the Cape, Mzansi is a quintessential restaurant to visit in Cape Town.
Whether you're a local or a visitor, Mzansi offers diners an unforgettable expereince of great local foods with great entertainment to boot.
A love letter to the Township of Langa, the restaurant has an impressive 5/5 rating on Tripadvisor.
GOLD Restaurant
GOLD Restaurant is another quintessential restaurant that is an absolutely must-visit for foodies to visit in the Mother City.
Like Mzansi, GOLD provides the full experience of great food with great live entertainment known for its diverse food options from around the continent.
The popular restaurant boasts a rating of 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor.
Addis
Looking for a unique Ethiopian dining experience, the Addis is the place to go.
The restaurant promises to take diners on a trip that celebrates the Horn of Africa rich history, traditions, culture and food that you will never forget.
The restaurant has a 4.5/5 rating on Tripavisor.
Bo Kaap Kombuis
Bo Kaap Kombuis is one of the Cape's premier restaurants for those looking to indulge in traditional Cape Malay cuisine.
As a strictly Halaal esteablishment, the restaurant not only offers its diners delicious food and a spectacular view of Table Mountain.
Great food and with a great aesthetic, Bo Kaap Kombuis has a 4/5 rating on Tripadvisor.
Pahari African Restaurant
Pahari African Restaurant is another great option that promises food lovers a unique African dining experience.
One of the more affordable options that still has a pretty good menu, Pahari offers diners meals not exceeding R110 as well as platters ranging from R280-R810.
The restaurant has a 5/5 restaurant on Tripadvisor so what are you waiting for?!
This article first appeared on EWN : Five authentic African restaurants in the heart of Cape Town
More from Lifestyle
Africa Day: 5 countries to visit on the continent that won't break the bank
If you don’t feel like taking excessively long flights, take advantage of living on one of the diverse continents in the world, and travel around Africa.Read More
Jason van't Slot cycles the height of Everest to raise funds for cystic fibrosis
Pippa Hudson spoke to cyclist and motivational speaker Jason van't Slot about his Everest challenge, living with cystic fibrosis, and the new Trikafta treatment.Read More
[WATCH] People are talking about 'charming' sustainability ad from Checkers
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Checkers campaign earns his advertising hero of the week award - on The Money ShowRead More
Streaming wars? Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously
Lester Kiewit and Jan Vermeulen Editor at MyBroadband.co.za compare streaming services on offer.Read More
Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation?
Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase.Read More
Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett
News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening.Read More
Delta, United, Virgin Atlantic: demand lifts off for direct flights to Cape Town
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Wesgro air access project manager Paul van den Brink.Read More
Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Refilwe Moloto reviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield's new book “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global”.Read More
Bringing home a rescue dog? Behaviourist Storm Freestone has some advice for you
Morning Review host chats to dog behaviour specialist Storm Freestone.Read More