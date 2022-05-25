Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World

Proof that China imprisons Muslim Uyghurs en masse, forces them into labour

25 May 2022 11:57 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
China
Muslims
Xenophobia
Genocide
Islam
Xi Jinping
Chinese
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Uyghur
Uyghur genocide
Xinjian

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

China is committing crimes against humanity and possibly genocide against its Muslim Uyghur population, a tranche of leaked police documents shows.

Documents and photos hacked from the Chinese police show Muslim Uyghurs systematically persecuted in tyrannical “re-education” centres.

Named the “Xinjian Police Files”, they are thousands of official police documents presented to researchers and published by a group of international media publications.

The incarceration of Muslim Uyghurs is the largest detention of ethnic/religious minorities since World War II. © auuhoo/123rf.com

MORE FROM GILCHRIST: Russian soldier (21) pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial

China has, since 20014, imprisoned more than a million Muslims in internment camps without legal process.

It is the largest detention of ethnic or religious minorities since World War Two, by far.

One Uyghur county has the highest imprisonment rate of any location in the world.

The government has razed 16,000 mosques in the past five years and forcibly separated hundreds of thousands of children from their parents for “re-education”.

Government policies include arbitrary detention of Uyghurs in concentration camps, slave labour, suppression of Islam, brainwashing, constant ill-treatment, forced sterilisation and contraception, and forced abortion.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:59).

MORE FROM GILCHRIST: US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...'

… highly secretive system of mass incarceration… concentration camps are being set up to forcibly imprison Uyghur Muslims… They have a shoot to kill policy for anyone who tries to escape!

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

They are formal prisons… Images of detainees looking upset, harangued, and injured… People are locked up in an arbitrary and hard-line way. It has nothing to do with terrorism….

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

MORE FROM GILCHRIST: Catastrophe unfolds in North Korea as COVID-19 runs rampant




