A life 'On The Rocks' - recovering alcoholic Thando Pato shares her story
- Thando Pato is a recovering alcoholic and the author of the memoir, On The Rocks - The book is published by fellow writer and recovering addict, Melinda Ferguson
Like many of us, Thando Pato is a person who enjoyed her booze.
And why not? She worked hard and she deserved to play hard too.
But behind the façade - she had a great job, apartment, snazzy car - she harboured a dark and shameful secret – that also like many people, she couldn’t control her drinking.
Now more than two years sober, Pato has shared her story of living with alcoholism in her debut memoir -On The Rocks: A Memoir of high-functioning alcoholism.
She joined Lester Kiewit to talk about the book.
I was drinking in the evenings after work and I was consuming a bottle or two of wine and I was having blackouts.Thando Pato - Author, On The Rocks - Memoir of a high-functioning alcoholic
I would wake up and feel embarrassed and ashamed.Thando Pato - Author, On The Rocks - Memoir of a high-functioning alcoholic
Like many people who abuse alcohol, Pato says she knew she had a problem, but she didn't like the term 'alcoholic'.
My therapist said to me, there is a spectrum of alcoholism and you are on the high-functioning side of it.Thando Pato - Author, On The Rocks - Memoir of a high-functioning alcoholic
It took a while for it to sink it because I was in such denial around my drinking.Thando Pato - Author, On The Rocks - Memoir of a high-functioning alcoholic
