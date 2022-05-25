A life 'On The Rocks' - recovering alcoholic Thando Pato shares her story





- Thando Pato is a recovering alcoholic and the author of the memoir, On The Rocks - The book is published by fellow writer and recovering addict, Melinda Ferguson

Like many of us, Thando Pato is a person who enjoyed her booze.

And why not? She worked hard and she deserved to play hard too.

But behind the façade - she had a great job, apartment, snazzy car - she harboured a dark and shameful secret – that also like many people, she couldn’t control her drinking.

Now more than two years sober, Pato has shared her story of living with alcoholism in her debut memoir -On The Rocks: A Memoir of high-functioning alcoholism.

She joined Lester Kiewit to talk about the book.

I was drinking in the evenings after work and I was consuming a bottle or two of wine and I was having blackouts. Thando Pato - Author, On The Rocks - Memoir of a high-functioning alcoholic

I would wake up and feel embarrassed and ashamed. Thando Pato - Author, On The Rocks - Memoir of a high-functioning alcoholic

Like many people who abuse alcohol, Pato says she knew she had a problem, but she didn't like the term 'alcoholic'.

My therapist said to me, there is a spectrum of alcoholism and you are on the high-functioning side of it. Thando Pato - Author, On The Rocks - Memoir of a high-functioning alcoholic

It took a while for it to sink it because I was in such denial around my drinking. Thando Pato - Author, On The Rocks - Memoir of a high-functioning alcoholic

