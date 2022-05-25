Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
The Mostert Mill Restoration Progress
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Hammer
Today at 17:20
The looming public sector wage difficulties
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Puke Maserumule - Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys
Today at 17:45
The Dragon of Death Ancient Flying Reptile unearthed in Argentina
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Jonah Choiniere - Palaeontologist at Wits University
No Items to show
A life 'On The Rocks' - recovering alcoholic Thando Pato shares her story

25 May 2022 12:12 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Alcoholism
Melinda Ferguson
books
AA
Thando Pato
On The Rocks book

Lester Kiewit speaks to newly published author Thando Pato about her memoir, 'On The Rocks'.

- Thando Pato is a recovering alcoholic and the author of the memoir, On The Rocks - The book is published by fellow writer and recovering addict, Melinda Ferguson

© juliasudnitskaya/123rf.com

Like many of us, Thando Pato is a person who enjoyed her booze.

And why not? She worked hard and she deserved to play hard too.

But behind the façade - she had a great job, apartment, snazzy car - she harboured a dark and shameful secret – that also like many people, she couldn’t control her drinking.

Now more than two years sober, Pato has shared her story of living with alcoholism in her debut memoir -On The Rocks: A Memoir of high-functioning alcoholism.

She joined Lester Kiewit to talk about the book.

I was drinking in the evenings after work and I was consuming a bottle or two of wine and I was having blackouts.

Thando Pato - Author, On The Rocks - Memoir of a high-functioning alcoholic

I would wake up and feel embarrassed and ashamed.

Thando Pato - Author, On The Rocks - Memoir of a high-functioning alcoholic

Like many people who abuse alcohol, Pato says she knew she had a problem, but she didn't like the term 'alcoholic'.

My therapist said to me, there is a spectrum of alcoholism and you are on the high-functioning side of it.

Thando Pato - Author, On The Rocks - Memoir of a high-functioning alcoholic

It took a while for it to sink it because I was in such denial around my drinking.

Thando Pato - Author, On The Rocks - Memoir of a high-functioning alcoholic

RELATED:Are you an adult child of an alcoholic?

RELATED: Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story




