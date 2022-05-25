6 suspects arrested in Gauteng for fraud, corruption related to VBS
JOHANNESBURG - Five suspects in Gauteng have been arrested for fraud, corruption, and money laundering in connection to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
A sixth suspect is under police guard in hospital where he was arrested.
Police say that only five of them will appear before the Orkney Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The six suspects, aged between 37 and 45, were arrested simultaneously in Johannesburg, Vryburg, Orkney and Klerksdorp on Tuesday for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering worth approximately R2.5 million.
The case emanates from the VBS investigation when suspicious transactions were picked up on the account of the Dr Kenneth Kaunda Municipality.
The money was allegedly deposited from municipal accounts into the accounts of three municipal officials between 2017 and 2019.
This article first appeared on EWN : 6 suspects arrested in Gauteng for fraud, corruption related to VBS
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
