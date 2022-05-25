Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
The Mostert Mill Restoration Progress
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Hammer
Today at 17:20
The looming public sector wage difficulties
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Puke Maserumule - Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys
Today at 17:45
The Dragon of Death Ancient Flying Reptile unearthed in Argentina
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Jonah Choiniere - Palaeontologist at Wits University
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Explorer Riaan Manser adapts best-selling book for a younger audience Pippa Hudson is joined by explorer Riaan Manser and journalist Murray Williams to talk about their new children's book. 25 May 2022 3:37 PM
A life 'On The Rocks' - recovering alcoholic Thando Pato shares her story Lester Kiewit speaks to newly published author Thando Pato about her memoir, 'On The Rocks'. 25 May 2022 12:12 PM
NGO calls for new laws barring rapists and fraudsters from holding public office Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Lee-Anne Germanos, the co-founder of The Embrace Project. 25 May 2022 11:23 AM
View all Local
WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats? Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far. 24 May 2022 8:08 PM
YONELA DIKO: Is ANC still a contender for power in the Western Cape? At no other point in the last fifteen years has the ANC been so well placed to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance in the p... 23 May 2022 10:26 AM
Winde says Hawks must probe allegations against Western Cape speaker Mnqasela Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 23 May 2022 8:34 AM
View all Politics
[EXPLAINED] History of Pfizer’s Viagra - keeping men pumped since 1998 Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Anthony Smith, a General Practitioner. 25 May 2022 4:38 PM
No worries at Davos (WEF) about monkeypox – Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show Mandy Wiener interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield, who is in Davos, Switzerland at the 2022 World Economic Forum. 25 May 2022 3:40 PM
Green hydrogen: 'We’re cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg. 25 May 2022 1:16 PM
View all Business
Africa Afar: 9 young stars from the continent breaking international waters In celebration of Africa Day, here are seven international stars from the world’s youngest continent with 1 billion people, half o... 25 May 2022 3:39 PM
The Plant Powered Show is coming to Cape Town Pippa Hudson spoke to the CEO of Live Events Africa Heidi Warricker about this event and what to expect. 25 May 2022 2:21 PM
Five authentic African restaurants in the heart of Cape Town From South Africa's bobotjie to West Africa's jollof rice, here are the five best authentic African restaurants guaranteed to take... 25 May 2022 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
View all Sport
Streaming wars? Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously Lester Kiewit and Jan Vermeulen Editor at MyBroadband.co.za compare streaming services on offer. 24 May 2022 3:04 PM
[ARCHIVES] Jamie Bartlett: I was afforded the luxury of failing many times Respected stage and TV actor Jamie Bartlett has died at the age of 55. We take a look back at one of his last radio interviews wit... 24 May 2022 10:26 AM
From an orphan in DRC to a car guard in SA, Tresor is now Africa's music maestro CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to multi-award-winning African pop music artist Tresor. 22 May 2022 12:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Proof that China imprisons Muslim Uyghurs en masse, forces them into labour Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 May 2022 11:57 AM
WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats? Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far. 24 May 2022 8:08 PM
Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far. 24 May 2022 5:48 PM
View all World
Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration? Wasanga Mehana finds out more from Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs researcher Adv Sipho Mantula and... 25 May 2022 12:29 PM
AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairperson of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group. 25 May 2022 9:14 AM
'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before' Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group. 24 May 2022 6:43 PM
View all Africa
Green hydrogen: 'We’re cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg. 25 May 2022 1:16 PM
[WATCH] People are talking about 'charming' sustainability ad from Checkers Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Checkers campaign earns his advertising hero of the week award - on The Money Show 24 May 2022 8:52 PM
Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation? Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase. 24 May 2022 1:10 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration?

25 May 2022 12:29 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Africa day
Pan-Africanism
integration

Wasanga Mehana finds out more from Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs researcher Adv Sipho Mantula and University of Johannesburg associate professor of political science and international relations David Monyae.

25 May marks Africa Day, a day to commemorate the foundation of the Organisation of Africa Unity (now African Union) in 1963.

Wasanga Mehana spoke to researcher at the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs, Adv Sipho Mantula and associate professor of political science and international relations at the University f Johannesburg Prof David Monyae to discuss the integration of the African continent.

Despite the AU being formed 59 years ago, the idea of a unified African continent still seems far away, with rising cases of Afrophobia, xenophobia and other forms of violence being seen around the continent.

Mantula says it's clear we still adopt a largely European mindset and way of life, which is made even more obvious by the fact that Africa Day is not made a public holiday, it is just spoken about for a day or two and then we move on as we were.

He also believes that Africa’s reliance on foreign consultancy has meant the AU has made very little progress with developing its policy reform.

Policy reform in the AU is too stagnant if I can be honest with you, because it is relying on foreign consultancy

Adv Sipho Mantula, Researcher - Thabo Mbeki African School on Public and International Affairs

Mantula does believe that Pan-Africanism is something that should not only be taught in schools and seen from a policy perspective, but it also something that can exist within our lives and our families.

Pan-Africanism is within the family and is within the veins of every African.

Adv Sipho Mantula, Researcher - Thabo Mbeki African School on Public and International Affairs

While there is still much progress that needs to be made towards seeing an integrated African continent Monyae does believe that the younger generation is showing progress in the right direction.

I think our kids are much more integrated than we are.

Dr David Monyae, Associate professor of political science and international relations - University of Johannesburg

To find out more about Africa’s integration, listen to the full podcast below.


This article first appeared on 702 : Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration?




25 May 2022 12:29 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Africa day
Pan-Africanism
integration

More from Africa

AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised

25 May 2022 9:14 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairperson of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before'

24 May 2022 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe

24 May 2022 5:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New book dives deeper into the ‘’Devilsdorp" killer investigations

24 May 2022 3:13 PM

Mandy's book of the week: "On The Devil's Trail" gives us the detective's perspective of the 2016 Krugersdorp Killers case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Accelerating APIs in banking to help grow the African economy

24 May 2022 1:29 PM

Kamanie Naicker and Nick Manterfield unpack Absa’s approach to building a powerful digital ecosystem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] SA exports electricity to our neighbours – but it is a GOOD thing

24 May 2022 11:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about South Africa’s electricity trading with other African countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates

19 May 2022 8:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mediclinic nurse applauds fellow healthcare heroes on International Nurses' Day

19 May 2022 10:42 AM

A special show commemorating International Nurses' Day gave listeners insights into the intricacies of the job that are often overlooked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa

17 May 2022 7:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation

16 May 2022 3:14 PM

CapeTalk’s John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home - a care facility for disabled adults.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[EXPLAINED] History of Pfizer’s Viagra - keeping men pumped since 1998

Business Lifestyle

Die Antwoord respond to abuse allegations by former foster son

Local

AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised

Africa

EWN Highlights

City Power allocated nearly 30% of Joburg’s R70bn budget for 2022/23

25 May 2022 4:56 PM

'Nightmare' as gunman murders 19 children, two teachers in Texas

25 May 2022 4:48 PM

Zimbabwe's inflation soars to 131.7%

25 May 2022 4:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA