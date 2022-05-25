Explorer Riaan Manser adapts best-selling book for a younger audience





It's 20 years since global explorer Riaan Manser became the first person to cycle around the perimeter of Africa.

The adventures, good and bad, that he experienced on his epic journey formed the basis of his gripping memoir Around Africa on my Bicycle.

Manser has now teamed up with local journalist Murray Williams to reimagine the book for a younger audience.

The new book is called My First African Adventure and it’s recently been published by Penguin Random House.

Manser and Williams joined CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson on Africa Day to talk about their passion project.

I saw Murray and his daughter out cycling one day and Murray said "my daughter is saying you need to write a book so she can hear what adventures you went on around Africa." Riaan Manser, Explorer/Author

Riaan is the real and that's what is extraordinary about this guy, this is a children's book but it's for Riaan too because he is still a kid at heart. Murray Williams, Journalist

We sought to recreate that sense of magic and wonder between families, it's about families and that sense of wonder. Murray Williams, Journalist

This is not a book to hand to your kid...this is where you lay in bed and you connect as a family. Riaan Manser, Explorer/Author

Buy the book here.