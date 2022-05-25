The Plant Powered Show is coming to Cape Town





If you are looking to make a healthy change to your diet, wanting to try something new or are just looking for some interesting new plant-based food options, try out the Plant Powered Show at the Cape Town Convention Centre this weekend.

Pippa Hudson spoke to the CEO of Live Events Africa Heidi Warricker about this event and what to expect.

The event will be running on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and can be attended both in person and virtually.

There will be a number of celebrity chefs, mixologists and health and wellness experts doing demonstrations, and there will also be a market with plenty of plant-based options.

Whether you already eat a plant-based diet, or are just curious about starting the process, this event is the perfect way to expose yourself to a different way of eating and cooking.

