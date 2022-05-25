No worries at Davos (WEF) about monkeypox – Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show





The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in Davos, Switzerland for the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF).

The world’s elites have been gathering at the WEF since German engineer and economist Klaus Schwab founded it in 1971.

The WEF is funded by thousands of large, global companies and public subsidies.

It views its mission as "improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas".

The Money Show' Bruce Whitfield (l) with Richard Quest from CNN at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Whitfield (scroll up to listen).

Nobody here is particularly concerned about monkeypox… These are solution-orientated people who want to solve the world’s problems. A lot of people talk about Davos as being a talk shop… Stuff happens here that has a long-term impact on the world… Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show

Nobody here is talking about stock markets. Not for one moment! They are more worried about what’s happening in the real economy… global food production and supply chains… There isn’t a big panic here in Davos… Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show

There isn’t the excitement of previous events [referring to South Africa] … We need to get our credibility back… Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show