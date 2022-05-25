No worries at Davos (WEF) about monkeypox – Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
The Mostert Mill Restoration Progress
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Hammer
Today at 17:20
The looming public sector wage difficulties
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Puke Maserumule - Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys
Today at 17:45
The Dragon of Death Ancient Flying Reptile unearthed in Argentina
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Jonah Choiniere - Palaeontologist at Wits University
No Items to show
25 May 2022 3:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Davos
Bruce Whitfield
Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report
2022 World Economic Forum
WEF2022

Mandy Wiener interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield, who is in Davos, Switzerland at the 2022 World Economic Forum.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in Davos, Switzerland for the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF).

The world’s elites have been gathering at the WEF since German engineer and economist Klaus Schwab founded it in 1971.

The WEF is funded by thousands of large, global companies and public subsidies.

It views its mission as "improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas".

The Money Show' Bruce Whitfield (l) with Richard Quest from CNN at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

RELATED: Your entire economy was hijacked! How many are in prison? – Richard Quest, CNN

Mandy Wiener interviewed Whitfield (scroll up to listen).

Nobody here is particularly concerned about monkeypox… These are solution-orientated people who want to solve the world’s problems. A lot of people talk about Davos as being a talk shop… Stuff happens here that has a long-term impact on the world…

Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show

Nobody here is talking about stock markets. Not for one moment! They are more worried about what’s happening in the real economy… global food production and supply chains… There isn’t a big panic here in Davos…

Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show

Click here for more from The Money Show and business news from around the web.

There isn’t the excitement of previous events [referring to South Africa] … We need to get our credibility back…

Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show



