No worries at Davos (WEF) about monkeypox – Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in Davos, Switzerland for the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF).
The world’s elites have been gathering at the WEF since German engineer and economist Klaus Schwab founded it in 1971.
The WEF is funded by thousands of large, global companies and public subsidies.
It views its mission as "improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas".
RELATED: Your entire economy was hijacked! How many are in prison? – Richard Quest, CNN
Mandy Wiener interviewed Whitfield (scroll up to listen).
Nobody here is particularly concerned about monkeypox… These are solution-orientated people who want to solve the world’s problems. A lot of people talk about Davos as being a talk shop… Stuff happens here that has a long-term impact on the world…Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show
Nobody here is talking about stock markets. Not for one moment! They are more worried about what’s happening in the real economy… global food production and supply chains… There isn’t a big panic here in Davos…Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show
Click here for more from The Money Show and business news from around the web.
There isn’t the excitement of previous events [referring to South Africa] … We need to get our credibility back…Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show
More from Business
[EXPLAINED] History of Pfizer’s Viagra - keeping men pumped since 1998
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Anthony Smith, a General Practitioner.Read More
Green hydrogen: 'We’re cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg.Read More
Mike Schüssler we are really, really going to miss you - The Money Show
Ray White pays tribute to highly respected economist and regular contributor Mike Schüssler, who passed away on Tuesday morning.Read More
[WATCH] People are talking about 'charming' sustainability ad from Checkers
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Checkers campaign earns his advertising hero of the week award - on The Money ShowRead More
WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats?
Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far.Read More
African Bank more than doubles its half-year profits with new strategy
Ray White interviews Group CEO Kennedy Bungane about African Bank Holdings' half-year results and ‘Excelerate25’ strategy.Read More
'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before'
Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group.Read More
Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe
Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far.Read More
Accelerating APIs in banking to help grow the African economy
Kamanie Naicker and Nick Manterfield unpack Absa’s approach to building a powerful digital ecosystem.Read More