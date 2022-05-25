Tiger Brands warns it will have to pass steep price hikes on to consumer
Tiger Brands says it delivered a subdued performance for the six months ended 31 March 2022 in an increasingly tough trading environment.
The brands owned by the food and beverage company include Oros, Koo and Crosse & Blackwell.
Total revenue from continuing operations increased by 2% to R16.8 billion.
Headline earnings per share declined 2% to 729c per share.
The company still declared an ordinary dividend of 320 cents per share, in line with the interim dividend paid last year.
"We are acutely feeling the full impact of the global supply chain squeeze and related inflationary pressures in the level of cost increases coming through" says Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle.
While they are increasing efforts to reduce costs, pressure on the consumer is expected to intensify.
Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Doyle on The Money Show.
I think we found ourselves in common with many global companies, facing effectively what is a tidal wave of complexity in terms of price increases, as well as challenges just to get raw materials and stock into the right place at the right time.Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands
We have to focus very hard on taking as much cost out of our business as possible... but when you're faced with wheat costs up 45% on where they were a year ago, maize prices going up at similar levels, metals like tinplate also escalating... then we've got some serious challenges.Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands
They were able to use their procurement positions to cushion the blow for consumers in the first half of the year Doyle says, but they'll now have to start raising prices.
It's something that can be seen across all industries in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector he adds.
That's why we're predicting some serious inflation numbers in the second six months of our year - the six months to September.Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands
We obviously have to try and be as responsible as possible in the long-term interests of our business and, given that we service South African consumers across all income spectrums, we've got to watch very carefully the impact of what we're doing particularly with commodities like maize...Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands
... but there's an inevitability about having to put through through those costs, despite the savings that we estimate we can eke out of around R500 million this year.Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands
Listen to Doyle's sobering forecast in the audio clip below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/TigerBrandsFMCG/photos/a.797950143682206/1977059169104625/
More from Business
More people trust big business above government - global survey
Ray White talks to Sharmla Chetty (CEO, Duke Corporate Education) about the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer.Read More
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine
Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show.Read More
Geoengineering - a climate get out of jail or risk to all humanity?
We need to do more reduce global warming, but this may come at a high cost.Read More
JSE chief gives WEF the good news about SA as investment destination
Bruce Whitfield talks to JSE CEO Leila Fourie about the warm reception from delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Read More
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO
Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far.Read More
Green hydrogen: 'We’re cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg.Read More
No worries at WEF about monkeypox – Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Mandy Wiener interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield, who is in Davos, Switzerland at the 2022 World Economic Forum.Read More
[EXPLAINED] History of Pfizer’s Viagra - keeping men pumped since 1998
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Anthony Smith, a General Practitioner.Read More
Mike Schüssler we are really, really going to miss you - The Money Show
Ray White pays tribute to highly respected economist and regular contributor Mike Schüssler, who passed away on Tuesday morning.Read More