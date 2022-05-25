Tiger Brands warns it will have to pass steep price hikes on to consumer





Tiger Brands says it delivered a subdued performance for the six months ended 31 March 2022 in an increasingly tough trading environment.

The brands owned by the food and beverage company include Oros, Koo and Crosse & Blackwell.

Total revenue from continuing operations increased by 2% to R16.8 billion.

Headline earnings per share declined 2% to 729c per share.

The company still declared an ordinary dividend of 320 cents per share, in line with the interim dividend paid last year.

"We are acutely feeling the full impact of the global supply chain squeeze and related inflationary pressures in the level of cost increases coming through" says Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle.

While they are increasing efforts to reduce costs, pressure on the consumer is expected to intensify.

Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Doyle on The Money Show.

I think we found ourselves in common with many global companies, facing effectively what is a tidal wave of complexity in terms of price increases, as well as challenges just to get raw materials and stock into the right place at the right time. Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands

We have to focus very hard on taking as much cost out of our business as possible... but when you're faced with wheat costs up 45% on where they were a year ago, maize prices going up at similar levels, metals like tinplate also escalating... then we've got some serious challenges. Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands

They were able to use their procurement positions to cushion the blow for consumers in the first half of the year Doyle says, but they'll now have to start raising prices.

It's something that can be seen across all industries in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector he adds.

That's why we're predicting some serious inflation numbers in the second six months of our year - the six months to September. Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands

We obviously have to try and be as responsible as possible in the long-term interests of our business and, given that we service South African consumers across all income spectrums, we've got to watch very carefully the impact of what we're doing particularly with commodities like maize... Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands

... but there's an inevitability about having to put through through those costs, despite the savings that we estimate we can eke out of around R500 million this year. Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands

