[EXPLAINED] History of Pfizer’s Viagra - keeping men pumped since 1998





Pfizer invented Sildenafil (the active ingredient in Viagra) in 1989 by accident when it was developing a treatment for heart-related chest pain.

Health authorities in the United States and Europe approved the famous diamond-shaped blue pill for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in 1998.

The drug changed the lives of many men and women and disrupted the marketing of pharmaceuticals.

The drugs are working. © nightunter/123rf.com

ALSO BY KIEWIT: 'Joburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town'

Did you know?

62 million men regularly use Viagra

Viagra cost $15 in 1998 and about $65 dollar today

Viagra earned Pfizer $1.2 billion in revenue in 2017

ALSO BY KIEWIT: Cape Town’s Hard Livings takes gang war to Durban to wrest control of drug trade

Pfizer’s patent has expired, and Sildenafil is now sold under numerous generic brand names.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Anthony Smith, a General Practitioner (scroll up to listen).