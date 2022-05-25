JSE chief gives WEF the good news about SA as investment destination
JSE CEO Leila Fourie reports a good news response to telling the good news about South Africa at the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF).
Bruce Whitfield interviews Fourie about the warm reception for the country from delegates in Davos, Switzerland.
She says one of the big themes has been around deglobalisation taking place in certain areas and being replaced by "neo-globalisation", which is the redefinition of global relationships.
This shift puts South Africa at a unique vantage point Fourie believes.
... because we're looking pretty good in relation to our Brics countries, all of whom are - for various reasons - in very volatile situations...Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
As I said on the panel I spoke on, South Africa is the only emerging market that has improved its GDP deficit since 2019, so on a relative basis we are far more stable. We have growth potential through both the general commodities and the green commodities, and we've got deep financial markets.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
South Africa is a genuinely good opportunity for emerging market investors Fourie says.
She confirms that WEF delegates believe in this telling of investment conditions in the country, particularly from the responses she's had in bilateral discussions.
That's reinforced by road shows that both I and my industry peers have done. Some of them have said it's the best road show they've had in ten years - the first time emerging market investors are actually planning physical trips down to SA.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
One investor called it the safe haven of emerging markets - who would have thought!Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
