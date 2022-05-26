What is spyware and should the industry be shut down?





In the digital age our entire lives essentially exist and can be accessed on our many devices. Personal contacts, banking details, medical information and more are at the tip of our fingers. So, what happens if someone else is able to get remote access to all of that using spyware?

John Maytham spoke to general counsel at Access Now, a global digital rights organisation, Peter Micek, about the spyware industry and the move to shut it down or, at least, reform it.

Spyware refers to tools that can allow remote access to anything on someone’s device, from photographs to app information, and it has largely been used by and sold to governments.

When spyware is being used, someone can listen in to what is happening on someone’s phone without them being aware at all.

Attention is beginning to be given to spyware after a Washington Post journalist, who was being surveilled using spyware, was murdered.

Whether or not people believe that there are benefits to this spyware, it is clear that this technology has significant risks and can be a serious invasion of privacy.

While some don’t believe that it should be banned outright it is clear that the spyware industry needs to be controlled and regulated to protect individual freedoms and privacy.

To find out more, listen to the full interview above.