SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO
The 2022 edition of the World Economic Forum has brought forth plenty of thought-provoking insight on global issues and how world leaders plan to solve them.
In a panel discussion covering the detachment of the stock market from the economy, Dr Leila Fourie, CEO of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, represented South Africa and delivered her expertise. The group of market leaders outlined how the stock market continued to skyrocket amid the pandemic and other global crises.
Watch as Bruce Whitfield chats to Dr Fourie about her first two days at Davos and the South African potential for market investors:
"Emerging market investors are actually planning physical trips down to South Africa. One investor called South Africa the safe haven of emerging markets."Dr Leila Fourie, Chief Executive Officer, Johannesburg Stock Exchange
For more exclusive insights from this year's World Economic Forum, visit the ABSA Davos website.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are not the views of Absa.
This article first appeared on 702 : SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO
More from Bruce Whitfield at #WEF22 in Davos
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
I’d rather not comment on SA; haven’t been there lately – Richard Quest, CNN
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN’s Richard Quest. The pair are at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.Read More
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames
Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.Read More
No worries at WEF about monkeypox – Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Mandy Wiener interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield, who is in Davos, Switzerland at the 2022 World Economic Forum.Read More
WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats?
Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far.Read More
'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before'
Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group.Read More
Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe
Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far.Read More
'The positive outlook of the ratings agencies is not coming out of osmosis'
Bruce chats to the newly appointed Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi about the importance of representation at WEF.Read More
It is tough to represent SA at WEF in Davos – Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Ray White interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield, who is in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum (WEF).Read More