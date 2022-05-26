Understanding inflation and money using the rule of 72
Inflation is being courted by nervous consumers already strapped for cash. But often, we don't understand exactly what the real effect of inflation will be on our finances.
Financial analyst Paul Roelofse spoke to John Perlman about the rule of 72, the magic number that helps with the understanding of money and inflation.
If we take an inflation rate to be 6% and divide it into 72, we get 12. This means that with that rate of inflation the value of money would halve in 12 years.
This not only helps us to predict the real value of our money in the future, but also to understand the dangers of hyperinflation and how it can impact our economies.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Understanding inflation and money using the rule of 72
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71507067_couple-sitting-at-table-and-calculating-bills-at-home.html?vti=mqvnjmnmuiywoxa389-1-16
More from Business
What is spyware and should the industry be shut down?
John Maytham spoke to general counsel at Access Now, a global digital rights organisation, Peter Micek, about the spyware industry and the move to shut it down or at least reform it.Read More
Home or office: Is a hybrid model of working the best way forward?
John Maytham spoke to the CEO of IAMS Powerhouse Consulting, Marie Sebueng, about the new world of work following COVID-19.Read More
More people trust big business above government - global survey
Ray White talks to Sharmla Chetty (CEO, Duke Corporate Education) about the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer.Read More
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine
Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show.Read More
Geoengineering - a climate get out of jail or risk to all humanity?
We need to do more reduce global warming, but this may come at a high cost.Read More
JSE chief gives WEF the good news about SA as investment destination
Bruce Whitfield talks to JSE CEO Leila Fourie about the warm reception from delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Read More
Tiger Brands warns it will have to pass steep price hikes on to consumer
The Money Show interviews CEO Noel Doyle about Tiger Brands' half-year results.Read More
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO
Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far.Read More
Green hydrogen: 'We’re cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg.Read More