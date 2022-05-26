Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:15
How loadshedding affects water and sanitation systems
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Mias van der Walt - Managing Director: Water & Agriculture at Bigen Group
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Did the Galashewe Mandela statue really cost R10m?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tebogo 'Pantsi' Obusitse - Founder at #OperationWanyaTsotsi
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Oti - Editor English for Africa at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Why american zoos are ordering ankole cattle
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anton de Swardt - Owner of Ubhejane Wildlife
Today at 10:30
Should pay days be twice a month?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arlene Leggat - Director at South African Payroll Association
Today at 11:05
Witnessing by Pie-Pacifique Kabalira-Uwase
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pie-Pacifique Kabalira-Uwase, Author & Director at PEM Afurika
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Reusable Pads (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stephanie Lamour
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Kitchen design (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lynette Bredenkamp
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Style and Design (PHONE)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnikov - Fashion Guru at ...
Today at 14:50
Music - David Kramer on Donkiehemel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Kramer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home or office: Is a hybrid model of working the best way forward?

26 May 2022 6:20 AM
by Keely Goodall
work from home
resignations
remote work
John Maytham spoke to the CEO of IAMS Powerhouse Consulting, Marie Sebueng, about the new world of work following COVID-19.

After two years of lockdown and working from home some people may have found the transition back to working in an office jarring or even unnecessary.

In fact, in some parts of the world, there has been a trend of employees resigning from work following businesses mandating that employees work in the office rather than working from home.

John Maytham spoke to the CEO of IAMS Powerhouse Consulting, Marie Sebueng, about the new world of work following COVID-19.

Following the end of lockdown, some industries have decided rather than mandate a return to contact working, to develop a hybrid working model that allows for working in the office and from home.

Many people have found that while working from home they were just as, if not more productive, and would like to continue to have that opportunity.

With the rising cost of petrol, working from home is also more affordable and accessible for many workers in the country as they can save on transport costs.

The hybrid system could see the best of both worlds and create a completely transformed world of work that is beneficial for employees and employers.

To find out more, listen to the full audio above.




