Children are dying on the Cape Flats and no one is crying out, says activist
- Community activist Roegshanda Pascoe says very little has been done to tackle child murders in the Western Cape
- Pascoe says children are dying on the Cape Flats, and many have to watch their backs instead of concentrating on their books
- She's pleading with the Western Cape commissioner for children and local law enforcement agencies to step up
When will officials make more noise about the killing of innocent children on the Cape Flats?
Community activist Roegshanda Pascoe says not enough is being done to combat the scourge of child murder in the Western Cape.
Pascoe, who chairs the Manenberg Safety Forum, says young children are dying violently in gang crossfire or at the hands of cold-blooded killers and rapists.
It's reported that 954 children died in the Western Cape during the first nine months of 2021, many of whom were brutally murdered.
"There has to be a cry out, we have to make a louder noise around all of this," Pascoe tells CapeTalk.
She's called on the Western Cape commissioner for children and local law enforcement agencies to protect vulnerable children who have been forced to normalise violent crime in their daily lives.
The people that need to protect the children are very silent. We have a Children's Commissioner in place and yet children are the most unprotected in our society. They are caught in gang violence.Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenberg Safety Forum
We do not have a cry out, we do not have a scream here in South Africa about children in communities on the Cape Flats that death has become so normalised for them... For those children, it's just another thing happening because they live it and they endure it every day. If they are not the victim, they see the victim.Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenberg Safety Forum
They cannot sit in school straight, they must be constantly on alert.Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenberg Safety Forum
It's a sad state of affairs. There are multiple layers of all these murders taking place but the worst of all is these children being caught in that process.Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenberg Safety Forum
