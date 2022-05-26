New contractor to complete Bishop Lavis fibre project after extortion saga

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:15
How loadshedding affects water and sanitation systems
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Mias van der Walt - Managing Director: Water & Agriculture at Bigen Group
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Did the Galashewe Mandela statue really cost R10m?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tebogo 'Pantsi' Obusitse - Founder at #OperationWanyaTsotsi
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Oti - Editor English for Africa at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Why american zoos are ordering ankole cattle
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anton de Swardt - Owner of Ubhejane Wildlife
Today at 10:30
Should pay days be twice a month?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arlene Leggat - Director at South African Payroll Association
Today at 11:05
Witnessing by Pie-Pacifique Kabalira-Uwase
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pie-Pacifique Kabalira-Uwase, Author & Director at PEM Afurika
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Reusable Pads (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stephanie Lamour
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Kitchen design (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lynette Bredenkamp
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Style and Design (PHONE)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnikov - Fashion Guru at ...
Today at 14:50
Music - David Kramer on Donkiehemel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Kramer
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New contractor to complete Bishop Lavis fibre project after extortion saga Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst. 26 May 2022 7:10 AM
JSE chief gives WEF the good news about SA as investment destination Bruce Whitfield talks to JSE CEO Leila Fourie about the warm reception from delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos. 25 May 2022 6:50 PM
Explorer Riaan Manser adapts best-selling book for a younger audience Pippa Hudson is joined by explorer Riaan Manser and journalist Murray Williams to talk about their new children's book. 25 May 2022 3:37 PM
View all Local
More people trust big business above government - global survey Ray White talks to Sharmla Chetty (CEO, Duke Corporate Education) about the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer. 25 May 2022 10:02 PM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats? Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far. 24 May 2022 8:08 PM
View all Politics
What is spyware and should the industry be shut down? John Maytham spoke to general counsel at Access Now, a global digital rights organisation, Peter Micek, about the spyware industry... 26 May 2022 6:32 AM
Understanding inflation and money using the rule of 72 Financial analyst Paul Roelofse spoke to John Perlman about the rule of 72, the magic number that helps with the understanding of... 26 May 2022 6:28 AM
Home or office: Is a hybrid model of working the best way forward? John Maytham spoke to the CEO of IAMS Powerhouse Consulting, Marie Sebueng, about the new world of work following COVID-19. 26 May 2022 6:20 AM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] History of Pfizer’s Viagra - keeping men pumped since 1998 Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Anthony Smith, a General Practitioner. 25 May 2022 5:27 PM
Africa Afar: 9 young stars from the continent breaking international waters In celebration of Africa Day, here are seven international stars from the world’s youngest continent with 1 billion people, half o... 25 May 2022 3:39 PM
The Plant Powered Show is coming to Cape Town Pippa Hudson spoke to the CEO of Live Events Africa Heidi Warricker about this event and what to expect. 25 May 2022 2:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
View all Sport
Streaming wars? Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously Lester Kiewit and Jan Vermeulen Editor at MyBroadband.co.za compare streaming services on offer. 24 May 2022 3:04 PM
[ARCHIVES] Jamie Bartlett: I was afforded the luxury of failing many times Respected stage and TV actor Jamie Bartlett has died at the age of 55. We take a look back at one of his last radio interviews wit... 24 May 2022 10:26 AM
From an orphan in DRC to a car guard in SA, Tresor is now Africa's music maestro CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to multi-award-winning African pop music artist Tresor. 22 May 2022 12:04 PM
View all Entertainment
More people trust big business above government - global survey Ray White talks to Sharmla Chetty (CEO, Duke Corporate Education) about the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer. 25 May 2022 10:02 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
Proof that China imprisons Muslim Uyghurs en masse, forces them into labour Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 May 2022 5:28 PM
View all World
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration? Wasanga Mehana finds out more from Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs researcher Adv Sipho Mantula and... 25 May 2022 12:29 PM
AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairperson of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group. 25 May 2022 9:14 AM
View all Africa
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: For black women, silence is death [book excerpt] Today is the day we sing our way out of the cage and rattle the systems that imprison us and see through the bullshit. 26 May 2022 7:20 AM
Green hydrogen: 'We’re cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg. 25 May 2022 5:29 PM
[WATCH] People are talking about 'charming' sustainability ad from Checkers Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Checkers campaign earns his advertising hero of the week award - on The Money Show 24 May 2022 8:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

New contractor to complete Bishop Lavis fibre project after extortion saga

26 May 2022 7:10 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Bishop Lavis
Extortion
gangsters
Bishop Lavis CPF
extortion gang
Graham Lindhorst

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst.
  • Extortionists have caused delays to a fibre networking project in Bishop Lavis
  • A different contractor has now come on board to complete the project after the original service provider faced threats of extortion by alleged gangsters last week
Picture: Google Earth.

A new contractor has stepped in to complete a fibre networking project in Bishop Lavis that was almost sabotaged because of extortion.

The original fibre contractor who was approached by gangsters last week decided to pull out of the area after the extortion attempt.

Community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindhorst says a new contractor has taken over the project and will provide jobs for 20 people living in Bishop Lavis.

RELATED: Extortion gang threatens fibre contractor in Bishop Lavis, says CPF chair

Lindhorst claims there have already been attempts to extort the new contractor but "it seems there are people protecting him".

The CPF chair says the completion of the fibre project will be delayed due to the changes.

He says those working on the project live in fear of the alleged extortionists.

"People are going to the site but they don't know if they are safe in the area," he tells CapeTalk.

The [original] contractor never went back to them, he then withdrew all his people from the site. That was 108 employees that he withdrew from the site. He just left Bishop Lavis.

Graham Lindhorst, Chairperson - Bishop Lavis CPF

Another contractor... came in who claimed he could finish the job. He came in with his own people but he was willing to give us 20 positions.

Graham Lindhorst, Chairperson - Bishop Lavis CPF

It just makes this contract take longer to finish. The people that he brought in are not as experienced as the previous contractor that started the project and, secondly, every time people work in fear because they don't know what to expect.

Graham Lindhorst, Chairperson - Bishop Lavis CPF



26 May 2022 7:10 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Bishop Lavis
Extortion
gangsters
Bishop Lavis CPF
extortion gang
Graham Lindhorst

More from Local

JSE chief gives WEF the good news about SA as investment destination

25 May 2022 6:50 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to JSE CEO Leila Fourie about the warm reception from delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Explorer Riaan Manser adapts best-selling book for a younger audience

25 May 2022 3:37 PM

Pippa Hudson is joined by explorer Riaan Manser and journalist Murray Williams to talk about their new children's book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nine Palms - Invest in your lifestyle

25 May 2022 3:13 PM

Living at Nine Palms is all about investing in your lifestyle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A life 'On The Rocks' - recovering alcoholic Thando Pato shares her story

25 May 2022 12:12 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to newly published author Thando Pato about her memoir, 'On The Rocks'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NGO calls for new laws barring rapists and fraudsters from holding public office

25 May 2022 11:23 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Lee-Anne Germanos, the co-founder of The Embrace Project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

6 suspects arrested in Gauteng for fraud, corruption related to VBS

25 May 2022 11:19 AM

The six suspects, aged between 37 and 45, were arrested simultaneously in Johannesburg, Vryburg, Orkney and Klerksdorp on Tuesday for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering worth approximately R2.5 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Die Antwoord respond to abuse allegations by former foster son

25 May 2022 11:14 AM

Lester Kiewit and Barbar Friedman discuss the latest developments around abuse allegations leveled at Die Antwoord.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Many South Africans misinformed about impact of migration fueling xenophobia'

25 May 2022 10:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr Steven Gordon, a senior research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LGBTQI people on the continent are 'children of the Africa soil', says activist

25 May 2022 8:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thato Moruti, of LEGABIBO, The Lesbians, Gays & Bisexuals of Botswana human rights advocacy group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contralesa wants referendum on death penalty to deal with GBV perpetrators

25 May 2022 7:43 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa president Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Home or office: Is a hybrid model of working the best way forward?

Business

[EXPLAINED] History of Pfizer’s Viagra - keeping men pumped since 1998

Business Lifestyle

African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine

Business Africa Politics

EWN Highlights

NICD says current monkeypox outbreak is largest outside of endemic locations

26 May 2022 8:06 AM

Man targeted by his ex-wife & Rosemary Ndlovu in murder plot wants justice

26 May 2022 7:53 AM

SARS boss Kieswetter says he empathises with financially struggling employees

26 May 2022 7:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA