New contractor to complete Bishop Lavis fibre project after extortion saga





Extortionists have caused delays to a fibre networking project in Bishop Lavis

A different contractor has now come on board to complete the project after the original service provider faced threats of extortion by alleged gangsters last week

Picture: Google Earth.

A new contractor has stepped in to complete a fibre networking project in Bishop Lavis that was almost sabotaged because of extortion.

The original fibre contractor who was approached by gangsters last week decided to pull out of the area after the extortion attempt.

Community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindhorst says a new contractor has taken over the project and will provide jobs for 20 people living in Bishop Lavis.

Lindhorst claims there have already been attempts to extort the new contractor but "it seems there are people protecting him".

The CPF chair says the completion of the fibre project will be delayed due to the changes.

He says those working on the project live in fear of the alleged extortionists.

"People are going to the site but they don't know if they are safe in the area," he tells CapeTalk.

The [original] contractor never went back to them, he then withdrew all his people from the site. That was 108 employees that he withdrew from the site. He just left Bishop Lavis. Graham Lindhorst, Chairperson - Bishop Lavis CPF

Another contractor... came in who claimed he could finish the job. He came in with his own people but he was willing to give us 20 positions. Graham Lindhorst, Chairperson - Bishop Lavis CPF