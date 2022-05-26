Pick 'n Pay ups ante with 'Project Red' to serve high-end and budget shoppers

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:15
How loadshedding affects water and sanitation systems
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Mias van der Walt - Managing Director: Water & Agriculture at Bigen Group
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Did the Galashewe Mandela statue really cost R10m?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tebogo 'Pantsi' Obusitse - Founder at #OperationWanyaTsotsi
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Oti - Editor English for Africa at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Why american zoos are ordering ankole cattle
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anton de Swardt - Owner of Ubhejane Wildlife
Today at 10:30
Should pay days be twice a month?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arlene Leggat - Director at South African Payroll Association
Today at 11:05
Witnessing by Pie-Pacifique Kabalira-Uwase
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pie-Pacifique Kabalira-Uwase, Author & Director at PEM Afurika
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Reusable Pads (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stephanie Lamour
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Kitchen design (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lynette Bredenkamp
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Style and Design (PHONE)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnikov - Fashion Guru at ...
Today at 14:50
Music - David Kramer on Donkiehemel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Kramer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
New contractor to complete Bishop Lavis fibre project after extortion saga Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst. 26 May 2022 7:10 AM
JSE chief gives WEF the good news about SA as investment destination Bruce Whitfield talks to JSE CEO Leila Fourie about the warm reception from delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos. 25 May 2022 6:50 PM
Explorer Riaan Manser adapts best-selling book for a younger audience Pippa Hudson is joined by explorer Riaan Manser and journalist Murray Williams to talk about their new children's book. 25 May 2022 3:37 PM
More people trust big business above government - global survey Ray White talks to Sharmla Chetty (CEO, Duke Corporate Education) about the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer. 25 May 2022 10:02 PM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats? Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far. 24 May 2022 8:08 PM
What is spyware and should the industry be shut down? John Maytham spoke to general counsel at Access Now, a global digital rights organisation, Peter Micek, about the spyware industry... 26 May 2022 6:32 AM
Understanding inflation and money using the rule of 72 Financial analyst Paul Roelofse spoke to John Perlman about the rule of 72, the magic number that helps with the understanding of... 26 May 2022 6:28 AM
Home or office: Is a hybrid model of working the best way forward? John Maytham spoke to the CEO of IAMS Powerhouse Consulting, Marie Sebueng, about the new world of work following COVID-19. 26 May 2022 6:20 AM
[EXPLAINED] History of Pfizer’s Viagra - keeping men pumped since 1998 Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Anthony Smith, a General Practitioner. 25 May 2022 5:27 PM
Africa Afar: 9 young stars from the continent breaking international waters In celebration of Africa Day, here are seven international stars from the world’s youngest continent with 1 billion people, half o... 25 May 2022 3:39 PM
The Plant Powered Show is coming to Cape Town Pippa Hudson spoke to the CEO of Live Events Africa Heidi Warricker about this event and what to expect. 25 May 2022 2:21 PM
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
Streaming wars? Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously Lester Kiewit and Jan Vermeulen Editor at MyBroadband.co.za compare streaming services on offer. 24 May 2022 3:04 PM
[ARCHIVES] Jamie Bartlett: I was afforded the luxury of failing many times Respected stage and TV actor Jamie Bartlett has died at the age of 55. We take a look back at one of his last radio interviews wit... 24 May 2022 10:26 AM
From an orphan in DRC to a car guard in SA, Tresor is now Africa's music maestro CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to multi-award-winning African pop music artist Tresor. 22 May 2022 12:04 PM
More people trust big business above government - global survey Ray White talks to Sharmla Chetty (CEO, Duke Corporate Education) about the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer. 25 May 2022 10:02 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
Proof that China imprisons Muslim Uyghurs en masse, forces them into labour Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 May 2022 5:28 PM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration? Wasanga Mehana finds out more from Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs researcher Adv Sipho Mantula and... 25 May 2022 12:29 PM
AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairperson of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group. 25 May 2022 9:14 AM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: For black women, silence is death [book excerpt] Today is the day we sing our way out of the cage and rattle the systems that imprison us and see through the bullshit. 26 May 2022 7:20 AM
Green hydrogen: 'We’re cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg. 25 May 2022 5:29 PM
[WATCH] People are talking about 'charming' sustainability ad from Checkers Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Checkers campaign earns his advertising hero of the week award - on The Money Show 24 May 2022 8:52 PM
Home
arrow_forward

Pick 'n Pay ups ante with 'Project Red' to serve high-end and budget shoppers

26 May 2022 8:49 AM
by Tasneem Adams

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Pick n Pay Chief People Officer Thembi Mazibuko about their new plans to meet different customer needs.

-Pick 'n Pay to improve Boxer and PNP stores to meet different customer needs

-Focus on innovation and quality

-The company looking to compete with other high-end food retailers

© Michael Turner/123rf.com

The retail giant is planning to serve both a high-end market as well as a more budget-conscious shopper with these different offerings.

If you're a shopper at discount supermarket Boxer, which is part of the Pick n Pay group, don't be surprised to see a rather different look and feel at your local branch.

South African retail giant Pick 'n Pay is taking the shopping experience up a notch by introducing 'Project Red', which aims to spruce up its Boxer stores.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Thembi Mazibuko, Chief People Officer at Pick n Pay, says there will now be two distinct brands - PNP and Boxer Project Red.

We're going to have a curated range of 18000 SKUs, with a real focus on great quality. The stores will have fresh produce markets, bulk fruit and veg offers, we'll have a bakery theatre and frozen and fresh bulk meat deals. And we'll have carbonated soft drinks strategically placed next to our snacking aisle.

Thembi Mazibuko, Chief People Officer at Pick n Pay

The company is looking to compete with other high-end food retailers. Mazibuko says the focus is on innovation and new inhouse brands for a "shop within a shop" experience.

When we think of 'red', lower prices never looked better. A customer who is looking for lower prices really deserves to shop in an amazing, beautiful store. And if you're looking for something new to discover, 'blue' is going to take that up a notch.

Thembi Mazibuko, Chief People Officer at Pick n Pay

Scroll up to listen to the full audio interview.




Home or office: Is a hybrid model of working the best way forward?

Business

[EXPLAINED] History of Pfizer’s Viagra - keeping men pumped since 1998

Business Lifestyle

African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine

Business Africa Politics

EWN Highlights

NICD says current monkeypox outbreak is largest outside of endemic locations

26 May 2022 8:06 AM

Man targeted by his ex-wife & Rosemary Ndlovu in murder plot wants justice

26 May 2022 7:53 AM

SARS boss Kieswetter says he empathises with financially struggling employees

26 May 2022 7:31 AM

