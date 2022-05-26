Pick 'n Pay ups ante with 'Project Red' to serve high-end and budget shoppers





-Pick 'n Pay to improve Boxer and PNP stores to meet different customer needs

-Focus on innovation and quality

-The company looking to compete with other high-end food retailers

© Michael Turner/123rf.com

The retail giant is planning to serve both a high-end market as well as a more budget-conscious shopper with these different offerings.

If you're a shopper at discount supermarket Boxer, which is part of the Pick n Pay group, don't be surprised to see a rather different look and feel at your local branch.

South African retail giant Pick 'n Pay is taking the shopping experience up a notch by introducing 'Project Red', which aims to spruce up its Boxer stores.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Thembi Mazibuko, Chief People Officer at Pick n Pay, says there will now be two distinct brands - PNP and Boxer Project Red.

We're going to have a curated range of 18000 SKUs, with a real focus on great quality. The stores will have fresh produce markets, bulk fruit and veg offers, we'll have a bakery theatre and frozen and fresh bulk meat deals. And we'll have carbonated soft drinks strategically placed next to our snacking aisle. Thembi Mazibuko, Chief People Officer at Pick n Pay

The company is looking to compete with other high-end food retailers. Mazibuko says the focus is on innovation and new inhouse brands for a "shop within a shop" experience.

When we think of 'red', lower prices never looked better. A customer who is looking for lower prices really deserves to shop in an amazing, beautiful store. And if you're looking for something new to discover, 'blue' is going to take that up a notch. Thembi Mazibuko, Chief People Officer at Pick n Pay

