How UCook finds ways to keep meal kits affordable as meat and pasta prices soar
- Food inflation is impacting food start-up companies
- Red meat and pasta has risen in price
- UCook finds alternative and more affordable ingredients
Consumers are buckling under the weight of food inflation, compounded by skyrocketing fuel prices. This has also added pressure on food start-up companies, which source raw ingredients for their meals.
UCook, for example, has attempted to keep its prices consistent. UCook provides healthy, convenient meals and meal-kits for those who don't have time to slave away in the kitchen.
The company's co-CEO, Peter Allerstorfer, says food inflation has been driven by the costs of food production up north. In particular, red meat and pasta produce have soared in price.
A big part of what drives the cost is the protein portion of the meal. With red meat, we've seen price increases of about 20% to 30%.Peter Allerstorfer, UCook Co-CEO
To shield their customers from high prices, UCook has sought to find other sources of protein that are more affordable.
Increases in prices is really a last resort for us.Peter Allerstorfer, UCook Co-CEO
To listen to the podcast, scroll up.
