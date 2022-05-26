How UCook finds ways to keep meal kits affordable as meat and pasta prices soar





Food inflation is impacting food start-up companies

Red meat and pasta has risen in price

UCook finds alternative and more affordable ingredients

Consumers are buckling under the weight of food inflation, compounded by skyrocketing fuel prices. This has also added pressure on food start-up companies, which source raw ingredients for their meals.

UCook, for example, has attempted to keep its prices consistent. UCook provides healthy, convenient meals and meal-kits for those who don't have time to slave away in the kitchen.

The company's co-CEO, Peter Allerstorfer, says food inflation has been driven by the costs of food production up north. In particular, red meat and pasta produce have soared in price.

A big part of what drives the cost is the protein portion of the meal. With red meat, we've seen price increases of about 20% to 30%. Peter Allerstorfer, UCook Co-CEO

To shield their customers from high prices, UCook has sought to find other sources of protein that are more affordable.

Increases in prices is really a last resort for us. Peter Allerstorfer, UCook Co-CEO

To listen to the podcast, scroll up.