Power surge protection: 'Mention you’re a CapeTalk listener, get a discount'





When the power comes on after load shedding, the momentary surge increases the current to your devices.

Power Surge Protection protects your devices from these spikes and those from other sources such as lighting.

It works by redirecting electricity away from the device, thereby saving it.

The protection offered varies wildly in price and quality, but they are not expensive relative to the safety they provide.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed electrical contractor Errol Thompson about Power Surge Protection.

They spoke about why it's important to protect your appliances during load shedding (scroll up to listen).

You can install surge protection yourself, close to the appliance, with a surge protection plug-top.

The better option is to install surge protection on the distribution board.

Insurance companies compel their clients to use only registered electricians.

Installing surge protection into the distribution board protects the entire installation. It’s what I suggest. It will protect your entire installation and it's more cost-effective… Errol Thompson, electrical contractor

You can protect each individual item at about R150… Voltage surge protection in a distribution board costs about R1,800… A three-phase system… you’re looking at about R2,400… for bigger houses… Errol Thompson, electrical contractor

Multiplugs with surge protection also work, but they only protect the appliances they have plugged in.

