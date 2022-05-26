What happened to the R10m Mandela statue in Galeshewe?





-Questions raised over the R10m Mandela statue in Galashewe

-Investigations into the project proved fruitless

-Community activists say the statue is an insult to Nelson Mandela's memory

Ever wondered what happened to the controversial R10 million Nelson Mandela Monument Precinct project in Galeshewe? Very few people do.

As South Africans continue to debate "Flag Gate" - government's outrageous R22 million flag project - questions have been raised about the Mandela statue.

The Sol Plaatjie municipality erected the monument in 2018, despite facing immense criticism about the cost. The statue is nothing fancy and consists of three poles and a head-and-shoulders cut-out of the anti-apartheid icon.

Tebogo 'Pantsi' Obusitse, founder of #OperationWanyaTsotsi, said the local community was excited about the legacy project back in 2018 but the statue failed to impress.

It's embarrassing when we have to explain that it's a statue. That pole is an insult to Tata Mandela. As we speak now, the hand of Mandela has fallen down. Tebogo 'Pantsi' Obusitse, Founder of #OperationWanyaTsotsi

At the start of the project in 2016, community activists had been told the municipality secured R10 million for the project, but what was actually spent remains uncertain.

Despite several investigations, the matter has not been publicly addressed by government. In 2018, the Democratic Alliance raised questions over how the R10 million was allocated amid claims of financial mismanagement.

Obusitse said the community is partly blamed for not taking steps to remove this pole.

All we're told is that there's an investigation or the administration has changed. Every time community activists raise these issues, we never see accountability. Tebogo 'Pantsi' Obusitse, Founder of #OperationWanyaTsotsi

