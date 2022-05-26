'Salaries blown in first few days because of debt and poor financial literacy'
- Banking data suggest that some South African employees are spending the bulk of their salaries shortly after payday.
- Payroll consultant Arlene Leggat says many workers are cash-strapped because of debt and poor financial planning.
Salaries aren't lasting very long for most middle-income earners in South Africa.
According to data from First National Bank (FNB), the average middle-income earner spends up to 80% of their salary within five days of payday.
The research indicates that those earning between R180,000 and R500,000 annually survive on 20% of their salary for more than 20 days in a month.
RELATED: Middle-income earners spend 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB
Payroll consultant Arlene Leggat says this is due to high debt levels in the country and poor financial education.
Leggat, who's the director of the South African Payroll Association, says South Africans lack a culture of budgeting and saving.
Could paying employees on a semi-monthly schedule help prevent this?
A semi-monthly payroll schedule means that employees get their salary split and paid out twice a month, usually on the 15th and last days of the month.
Leggat says this can only work in countries with more flexible payment systems. "You can't work on a system where some of your debts are monthly and you're getting paid weekly," she explains.
One of the big problems that we have in South Africa is the amount of debt that we have. That debt is not going to go away.Arlene Leggat, Director - South African Payroll Association
The problem is also financial education. It's a huge issue. Just because you've got the money doesn't mean you can spend it.Arlene Leggat, Director - South African Payroll Association
We don't have a culture of saving in this country, we just don't.Arlene Leggat, Director - South African Payroll Association
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145656936_isolated-stack-of-south-african-one-hundred-rand-notes-money-currency-with-space-for-text.html?vti=o8rwvxta506xm43lxb-1-11
