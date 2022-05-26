



The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) elective conference has announced Zwelinzima Vavi victorious with voting results re-electing him as secretary general of the federation on Thursday morning.

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa on The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner, shares his thoughts on the labour federation's bruising battle for control.

The reality is that they had a bruising fight going into the congress, inside the congress, including whether people should stand or not and then finally electing all their six leadership through a vote, so that itself cannot be said to be the best thing. Mbhazima Shilowa - former Gauteng premiere

He says that Numsa should be worried about two candidates competing for the same position as it is a clear indication of factions in the organisation.

If I was in Numsa I would be very worried that they put two candidates for positions of president. [It] must mean that there must have been two factions whether declared or not, one supporting the victor the eventual winner now and the other. Mbhazima Shilowa - former Gauteng premiere

Shilowa's main concern with the likely factionalism is not its impact on prominent members like Irvin Jim or Zwelinzmia Vavi, but labourers doing precarious work whose concerns should be the central focus of the organisation, he says.

Listen to the full audio below

This article first appeared on 702 : Mbhazima Shilowa says Numsa should be worried after Saftu elective conference