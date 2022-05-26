Power cuts turning into sewage nightmare
Power cuts affect water supplies, a double blow to ratepayers.
Water and sanitation infrastructure such as water and sewage pump stations and water treatment plants requires electricity to function properly.
To make matters worse, wear and tear from switching devices on and off also impacts the quality of sanitation systems.
The City of Cape Town has permanently installed generators at all its wastewater treatment plants, and 85 larger priority water and sewer pump stations.
It warns that some smaller sewerage pump stations may overflow when the power goes off, so the city has fitted early warning alarm systems.
This assists maintenance staff in preventing or reducing overflows by using mobile generators to power the pumps.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Mias van der Walt (Managing director: water & agriculture at the Bigen Group) about how problems with electricity can turn into a sewage nightmare (scroll up to listen).
Effluent that flows from your house when you flush the toilet… If energy is not supplied… the wastewater works don’t function properly… downstream users extract polluted water…Dr Mias van der Walt, Managing director: water & agriculture - Bigen Group
The City of Cape Town… has taken proactive action… They have quite a few standby diesel generators… In other municipalities, it is definitely not the case. If there is loadshedding, the effluent simply… runs through the wastewater treatment works untreated…Dr Mias van der Walt, Managing director: water & agriculture - Bigen Group
There are industries that are severely affected by untreated effluent… The agricultural sector is raising the alarm… Sewage, if it’s not pumped, gravity takes it to the lowest point…Dr Mias van der Walt, Managing director: water & agriculture - Bigen Group
