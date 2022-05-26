Here's how the DA can tackle high fuel costs
-The DA has a launched a national petition calling for the end to fuel taxes
-The opposition party wants the fuel price to be deregulated
-It's also called for changes to the Road Accident Fund
...
With no end in sight to rising fuel costs, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says it can help government if it implements three proposals. The DA is mobilising South Africans to sign a petition calling on Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe to remove the burden of fuel taxes.
Government gave consumers a reprieve by reducing the fuel tax to R1.50 for April and May, with civil society calling for this concession to be extended.
Motorists are bracing themselves for a hefty R3.50 increase in petrol in June, which means consumers will pay more than R25 for a litre of petrol.
We believe that if we're able to reduce the size of Cabinet and rein in government spending, that R3.93 fuel levy per litre could be scrapped entirely.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
The party is also calling for those who pay a comprehensive third party insurance to be exempted from the Road Accident Fund levy. This includes bus, taxi and other transport companies.
In addition, they want the fuel price to be deregulated to bring down the fuel price.
The DA has called for an urgent Parliamentary debate on the matter and wants South African consumers to get behind the campaign.
We've come to accept far too much. Loadshedding, water shortages... we see this as normal. Now we're told that these hyperinflationary increases will become the new norm. It's time for South African consumers to tell government to tighten its belt.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
Source : CapeTalk/Qama Qukula
