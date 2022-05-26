Komani's sustainable, reusable menstrual pads give girls back their dignity





-Komani produces sustainable, reusable menstrual pads

-The social enterprise aims to address period poverty

-Sponsorship and funding remains a challenge

Every heard of the term 'period poverty'?

One in ten girls in Sub-Saharan Africa misses school during their menstrual cycle, according to a UNESCO report. This means thousands of young women will not see their full potential, as their school life is disrupted.

One local organisation has a mission to give girls their dignity back by distributing sustainable, high quality menstrual pads. Komani, a social enterprise based in Brackenfell, was established in 2018 by the Umtshayelo Foundation.

Through work in local communities, they discovered a dire need for menstrual education and feminine hygiene products.

They then set out to create a reusable pad, which would be cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Komani translates to 'female monarch', an apt name for an organisation that aims to uplift and empower women and girls.

We are not making this for the poor person. When it comes to periods, there is no discrimination. Why make an inferior product for someone who can't afford it? Stephanie Lamour, founder of Komani

The pad is made of a super absorbent top-layer, but the secret lies in the inner made of sportswear. At the back is a Polyurethane Laminated fabric, which is a breathable waterproof fabric.

The pads can be worn for up to six hours a day and will last for three years.

While some would bemoan the inconvenience of washing a menstrual pad, Lamour believes there are several advantages.

Because of the chemicals inside it, a disposable pad gives off a smell It can be very off-putting. Also, it doesn't have a synthetic top layer that causes chafing. Stephanie Lamour, founder of Komani

Komani distributes the pads to impoverished girls in schools and rural communities at no cost. However, funding remains a challenge as it relies mostly on sponsorships.

To support the project or place an order, call 021 569 1363.