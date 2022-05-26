3 days: Time's running out for mystery R20.5m jackpot winner to claim prize
JOHANNESBURG - National lottery operator Ithuba says a May 2021 Lotto jackpot winner has less than three days to claim their R20.5 million winnings.
The draw claimed a winning ticket from Carltonville on 29 May 2021, However, no individual has come forward and revealed themselves as the winner - yet.
The winning ticket, which is set to expire on Sunday, was bought using the manual selection for R40 on Lotto draw number 2130.
The lottery operator explained that, "should the ticket remain unclaimed, it will be used towards the National Lottery Distribution Fund (NLDTF), and used towards good causes''.
With all all Lotto tickets expiring after one year, Ithuba encouraged players to check tickets and approach their offices for claims on prizes over R50,000 as soon as they realise they have won.
This article first appeared on EWN : 3 days: Time's running out for mystery R20.5m jackpot winner to claim prize
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
