Rocking the Daisies is back for 2022
After two years of Covid cancellations, the Rocking the Daisies is back with tickets on sale for the music festival that will take place the weekend of 7-9 October.
Pippa Hudson spoke to General Manager of Steyn Entertainment Shannon Valstar about the event and what to expect.
Artists will be performing from 8 am to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 pm until 2 pm on Sunday, so guests can camp out and keep the party going all weekend.
_Daises _will see a number of local and international talents from DJ Sun El-Musician and Mathew Mole, to Kehlani and Clean Bandit.
After a difficult few years for the local music scene Rocking the Daisies has decided to mainly focus on the incredible local talent we have in South Africa.
After the pandemic I think so many people in our industry have changed their thinking and changed approach, and we really this year want to hero our local industry and the incredible talent we have coming out of South Africa.Shannon Valstar, General Manager of Steyn Entertainment
Phase one and two tickets have already sold out and phase three tickets will likely go on sale around August so keep an eye out if you want to attend this incredible event.
