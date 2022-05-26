Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer





Global supply chain and other related problems are affecting the delivery of car parts and as a result the time it might take to repair your damaged vehicle.

This means you may be stuck without transport if the car hire provision in your insurance policy is the standard 30 days.

Don’t assume that because your car is locally made, there won’t be a problem with parts supply warns Wendy Knowler.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

The consumer journo followed up on the case of Discovery Insure client Mutondi who was provided with a courtesy vehicle for 42 days after hers was damaged.

But almost two months later, the panel beater is still not finished with the work.

"I am paying the instalment of the car and the insurance, I am now expected to pay extra cost for public transport" says Mutondi, who has to transport her autistic child to school.

Discovery Insure told Knowler they'd provided 12 additional days to Mutondi as a gratuity, based on her individual exceptional circumstances.

Given that the sudden parts delay is not of policyholders’ making, would Discovery Insure not consider extending affected clients’ car hire benefit to 60 days as a goodwill gesture? Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

NO RESPONSE. I guess not. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler's advice is to pay extra for the 60-day car hire benefit if your insurer offers this.

Listen to the discussion in the audio clip below: