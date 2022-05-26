Increased beer sales (cans) in SA help boost Nampak half-year profits
Nampak has reported revenue of R8.1bn for the six months ended 31 March 2022 - up 24% year on year.
Headline earnings per share more than doubled, jumping 102% to 35.6c per share.
The packaging company (Africa's biggest) says its Metals businesses were the main contributors to revenue and trading profit growth.
Despite the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, increased commodity prices and a higher interest rate cycle on global inflation, we expect continued growth in the local beverage can market, while improved demand for fish cans is expected to drive growth at DivFood.Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak
Other challenges the company faced were global supply chain and shipping disruption.
Ray White interviews Smuts on The Money Show.
He explains that Nampak is now essentially a beverage can producer also operating in some other packaging substrates.
For the half year reported, there was particularly strong demand in South Africa Smuts says.
That's as a result of increased sales in beer and also energy drinks. A very interesting trend... quite a healthy recovery in the local market.Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak
Smuts says the rising prices of commodities like metal meant Nampak had to recover those costs from its customers.
"As a result of those elevated prices, automatically we would have seen a contraction in margins."
The additional investment required in working capital also impacted the company's bottom line.
That, generally, is not recovered through your traditional pricing mechanisms and as a result the interest costs... we had to fund ourselves and that did have a negative impact on earnings.Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak
For more detail, listen to the interview with the Nampak CEO below:
