WC government launches Safety Plan aimed at violent crime prevention
The Western Cape government launched the first- ever Safety Dashboard aimed at bolstering violence prevention and crime-fighting efforts on Thursday.
Dr Melvin Moodley, health intelligence unit director from the Western Cape's health and wellness department joins John Maythem to explain the dashboard’s role in the provincial Safety Plan.
According to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, the Safety Dashboard will provide real-time data to provincial safety stakeholders.
Moodley adds that through the success of the dashboard, the Western Cape government hopes add to layers to the already available crime data.
He says data collected from trauma incidents from hospitals will give a broader picture of what is happening in terms of trauma and more specifically violence in the province.
The dashboard, which is updated every three days, is available to officials in law enforcement and safety stakeholders like the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the City of Cape Town.
We do engage with SAPS, our principle is we want to share data, so we will share from our side and yes we have spoken to SAPS but that is an on-going discussion.Dr Melvin Moodley, Health intelligence unit director - Western Cape department of health and wellness
It's available to all law enforcement agencies, it's available to anyone who works with what we call a social determinacies of help.Dr Melvin Moodley, Health intelligence unit director - Western Cape department of health and wellness
Moodley says a publicly available safety dashboard is on the cards as a way of holding the department accountable for violence happening in the province.
