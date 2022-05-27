South Africa's mining needs a transparent cadastral system, says expert
A cadastre is an extensive recording of the extent, value, and ownership of land or real estate in a country.
Often graphically represented in a cadastral map, a cadastral system is responsible for managing property rights.
Mining consultant Paul Miller, joins Afternoon Drive with John Maytham to assess the progress of the long-awaited transparent record of South Africa’s mineral rights and development cadastral system. Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Miller explains that South Africa's mining industry, which he calls an "administrative meltdown", needs this management tool as a way to ensure transparency.
As it stands, the government does not have an open and transparent mining cadastral system, says Miller.
The mining consultant says this because it would directly expose corruption within government.
In a post-state capture, post-Zondo Commission world, we cannot give the government the benefit of the doubt.Paul Miller, mining consultant
