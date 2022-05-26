Three brothers dead, fourth critical after energy drink given to them by father
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng’s Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed his devastation at the news of the tragic deaths of three boy learners - all siblings - who passed away on Thursday morning.
Police are investigating the tragedy and what exactly led to the death of the boys aged 6, 13, and 16 from Ratanda.
The department says according to preliminary reports, it is alleged that the father of the boys gave five of his children energy drinks as they were preparing for school.
The boys were learners at Ratanda Primary and Khanya Lesedi Secondary Schools in Ratanda.
The learners died at school after complaining of stomach pains. One was rushed to the nearest hospital but died on the way. The fourth sibling is in a critical condition at the hospital.
The department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona says, fortunately, the fifth sibling did not consume the energy drink.
A police investigation is underway.
This article first appeared on EWN : Three brothers dead, fourth critical after energy drink given to them by father
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
3 days: Time's running out for mystery R20.5m jackpot winner to claim prize
The winning ticket which is set to expire on Sunday, was bought using the manual selection for R40 on Lotto draw number 2130.Read More
Power cuts turning into sewage nightmare
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Mias van der Walt about how problems with electricity are turning into a sewage nightmare.Read More
'Salaries blown in first few days because of debt and poor financial literacy'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Arlene Leggat, formerly of the South African Payroll Association.Read More
Children are dying on the Cape Flats and no one is crying out, says activist
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Manenberg community activist Roegshanda Pascoe.Read More
New contractor to complete Bishop Lavis fibre project after extortion saga
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst.Read More
JSE chief gives WEF the good news about SA as investment destination
Bruce Whitfield talks to JSE CEO Leila Fourie about the warm reception from delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Read More
Explorer Riaan Manser adapts best-selling book for a younger audience
Pippa Hudson is joined by explorer Riaan Manser and journalist Murray Williams to talk about their new children's book.Read More
Nine Palms - Invest in your lifestyle
Living at Nine Palms is all about investing in your lifestyle.Read More
A life 'On The Rocks' - recovering alcoholic Thando Pato shares her story
Lester Kiewit speaks to newly published author Thando Pato about her memoir, 'On The Rocks'.Read More