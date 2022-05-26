



DURBAN – The bodies of two eThekwini municipal workers that were swept away during this past weekend's floods in KwaZulu-Natal have been found.

The police’s Search and Rescue Unit said they discovered 52-year-old Solomon Shandu and 56-year-old Simphiwe Cele on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the municipality said their bodies were found farther than the area where their car was recovered on Monday.

The police say an inquest case is being investigated.

KZN police Search and Rescue teams are back in Ndwedwe today, to continue the search for Solomon Shandu and Simphiwe Cele who went missing during storms over the weekend. BW pic.twitter.com/BnqyreWPA0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Bodies of two municipal workers swept away in KZN floods recovered