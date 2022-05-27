



JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)'s judgment dismissing a reconsideration application by former President Jacob Zuma who wanted an SCA judgment on Billy Downer overturned.

He had wanted Downer removed from his corruption trial, citing bias, but appeals court president, Mandisa Maya, has confirmed the SCA judgment against Zuma's request.

Zuma had initially applied for Downer to be removed from the case but lost the matter in the High Court.

The NPA's Mthunzi Mhaga said that they would now focus on ensuring that the trial resumed.

"According to a statement from the Supreme Court of Appeal, President Maya dismissed the application on the 20th of May 2022. This paves the way for the trial to resume on the 15th of August 2022. We are confident that we will proceed with the matter and oppose any further application," Mhaga said.

This article first appeared on EWN : NPA confident Zuma trial will resume after SCA dismisses reconsideration bid